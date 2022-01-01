Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's anti-apartheid veteran Tutu to be laid to rest in state funeral

01/01/2022 | 12:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
South Africans pay respects to late anti-apartheid hero Tutu

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a hero of the struggle against apartheid in South Africa, will be laid to rest on Saturday in an official state funeral in St George's Cathedral, Cape Town, where for years he preached against racial injustice.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the main eulogy for Tutu, whose death on Sunday aged 90 triggered an outpouring of tributes from around the world.

Tutu, awarded the Nobel Peace prize in 1984 for his non-violent opposition to white minority rule, was known for his infectious laugh and easy-going manner but they belied a steely resolve to fight for the downtrodden during the darkest hours of apartheid and beyond into the 21st century.

Widely revered across South Africa's racial and cultural divides for his moral integrity, Tutu never stopped fighting for his vision of a "Rainbow Nation", in which all races in post-apartheid South Africa could live in harmony.

"Without forgiveness, there's no future," the charismatic cleric once said.

SIMPLE COFFIN

Hundreds of well-wishers queued on Thursday and Friday to pay their last respects to Tutu as he lay in state at the cathedral in a simple, closed pine coffin with rope handles, in accordance with his wishes for a frugal funeral.

As Anglican archbishop of Cape Town, Tutu turned St George's into a refuge for anti-apartheid activists during the turbulent 1980s and 1990s when security forces brutally repressed the mass democratic movement.

His body will be cremated in a private ceremony after Saturday's requiem mass and will then be interred behind the pulpit from where he once denounced bigotry and racial tyranny.

Church bells have tolled daily this week at St George's in honour of the man often described as South Africa's "moral compass". Many would refer to Tutu as "Tata" or father.

"Sometimes strident, often tender, never afraid and seldom without humour, Desmond Tutu's voice will always be the voice of the voiceless," is how long-time friend and former president Nelson Mandela, who died in December 2013, described his friend.

(Editing by James Macharia Chege and Gareth Jones)

By Wendell Roelf


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.56% 536.6 Delayed Quote.0.78%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.26% 1985.05 Delayed Quote.11.94%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.39% 175.38 Delayed Quote.0.98%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:36aChina ends 2021 with worst COVID week since taming original epidemic
RE
01:30aAt least 12 killed in stampede at religious shrine in India Kashmir
RE
12:59aIndia's daily COVID-19 cases rise by 22,775
RE
12:40aSouth Africa's anti-apartheid veteran Tutu to be laid to rest in state funeral
RE
12:37a&LDQUO;ONEDA FAMILY&RDQUO; YEARENDER : Phl remains resilient, expects another record palay harvest, amid challenges
PU
12:28aOmicron dampens global New Year celebrations, fewer watch ball drop in Times Square
RE
12:13aSWF and public pension fund assets hit record $31.9 trillion - report
RE
2021North Korea's Kim talks food not nukes for 2022
RE
2021In New Year's speech, Taiwan president warns China against 'military adventurism'
RE
2021China Dec new home prices fall at slower pace - private survey
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends tumultuous year near record highs
2Omicron dampens global New Year celebrations, fewer watch ball drop in ..
3U.S. airlines grapple with Omicron-related disruptions on last day of t..
4SWF and public pension fund assets hit record $31.9 trillion - report
5Japan to help build Bill Gates' high-tech nuclear reactor in Wyoming -Y..

HOT NEWS