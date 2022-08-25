Log in
South Africa's competition watchdog raids top insurers

08/25/2022 | 10:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of South Africa's largest insurer Sanlam is seen outside the company's headquarters in Cape Town

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's competition watchdog said on Thursday it had raided the country's top insurers over suspicions of potential price collusion on their products.

South Africa has the largest and the most advanced insurance market in Africa, and is home to companies that account for over two-thirds of total premiums collected across the continent by insurers.

The Competition Commission said it suspected insurers including Discovery Ltd, Old Mutual, Sanlam Ltd and Momentum Metropolitan had "engaged in collusive practices to fix prices and/or trading conditions."

The "search and seizure" operations at the companies were conducted over suspicions they had colluded on fees for investment products or for products such as chronic medical condition cover, disability cover, life cover and funeral assistance benefits, it said.

The companies under investigation shared information on premium rates for risk-related products and fees for investment products, which enabled them to adjust the prices of their existing and new insurance products, it alleged.

"We uphold all of the principles of the Competition Act and are complying with the Commission's request for data and information related to their investigation, and will continue to cooperate with their industry-wide investigation to the fullest extent possible," Discovery said in a statement.

"Sanlam Life has cooperated with the Commission's investigators and will communicate to all our relevant stakeholders as appropriate," it said.

The other companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

South African insurers have had a tough two years due to the pandemic as high mortality claims ate into their profits and forced many to withhold dividends. But their earnings have slowly started coming back to pre-pandemic levels.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.48% 464 Real-time Quote.-14.71%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 1.01% 1957.58 Real-time Quote.-2.50%
MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.29% 17.59 End-of-day quote.-7.18%
MUTUAL CORPORATION 0.06% 1796 Delayed Quote.158.27%
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED 0.00% 11.55 End-of-day quote.-11.83%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 2.06% 153.39 Real-time Quote.-14.15%
SANLAM LIMITED -1.31% 57.24 End-of-day quote.-3.57%
HOT NEWS