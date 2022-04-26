South Africa's green transition to cost over $64 bln by 2030

* Govt says South Africa will need 1 trillion rand by 2030
JOHANNESBURG, April 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's efforts to
wean itself off coal and focus on renewables, battery storage,
electric vehicles and setting up a green hydrogen economy would
require funding of over a trillion rand ($63.70 billion) by
2030, a top government official said on Tuesday.
In November, the United States, Britain, France, Germany and
the European Union agreed to offer a $8.5 billion package to
help South Africa accelerate a transition from coal.
South Africa is the world's 12th biggest emitter of climate
warming gases and the biggest in Africa. It is a coal-intensive
economy where a fleet of decades-old and inefficient power
plants provide a bulk of its electricity.
The funding of 1 trillion rand would also involve
investments into transition fuels such as natural gas and
nuclear and imparting new skills to people who will possibly
lose their jobs, Crispian Olver, executive director of the
Presidential Climate Commission told Reuters.
President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2020 had set up the
Presidential Climate Commission to create a plan for South
Africa's transition to a net zero economy by 2050.
The Commission in February came out with a draft report https://www.climatecommission.org.za/just-transition-framework
that laid out guidelines on transition in four major sectors of
the economy - coal, automotive, agriculture and tourism.
"We are working on the numbers, and different models project
different numbers and there is also a big debate about energy
mix... We think around a trillion rand by 2030, and three to
four trillion rand by 2050 will be needed," Olver said, at the
sidelines of a discussion held with the financial sector on the
draft framework at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
"By the end of this year we are going to have fairly good
estimate on the numbers (amount of funding required)," Olver
said.
($1 = 15.6995 rand)
(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)