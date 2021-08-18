Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's main stock exchange fails to open equity market

08/18/2021 | 06:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People wearing face masks walk past the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in Sandton

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's main stock exchange, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), failed to open equity market trading at 0900 local time (0700 GMT) due to a technical issue which is yet to be resolved, the company said on Wednesday.

The JSE had told traders and brokers in the morning before start of normal trading hours that it was experiencing significant delays with batch processing on its Broker Dealer Accounting system.

"Clients are advised that the Equity Market open is still delayed. Clients will be provided at least 1 hours notice prior to opening the market," the company said in a statement at 1200 local time, adding it would provide the next update at 1300.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Alexander Winning)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:31aTarget sales beat as shoppers go back to stores; online buying sags
RE
06:28aAnalysis-Afghan central bank's $10 billion stash mostly not within reach of Taliban
RE
06:26aNando's shuts over 40 UK outlets due to supply chain hit
RE
06:26aNando's shuts over 40 UK outlets due to supply chain hit
RE
06:26aPhilip Morris gets over a fifth of Vectura shares in takeover tender offer
RE
06:24aT-Mobile says hackers steal about 7.8 million postpaid customers' personal data
RE
06:23aWTO goods trade indicator hits record high, reflecting strong recovery
RE
06:23aSouth Africa's main stock exchange fails to open equity market
RE
06:17aEuro zone bond yields dip ahead of Fed minutes
RE
06:11aLowe's forecasts full-year sales ahead of estimates
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Factbox-From e-commerce to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown
2PT HARUM ENERGY TBK : PT HARUM ENERGY TBK : Information Disclosure on the Transfer of Shares Acquired from Sha..
3MEGHMANI ORGANICS LIMITED : OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT::Composite Scheme of Arrangement - Receipt of Listing ..
4CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : ENVISIONIT DEEP AI: Meet the team democratizing access to healthcare
5Stocks, oil and forex steady as markets await U.S. Fed minutes

HOT NEWS