South Africa's main stock exchange fails to open equity market

The JSE had told traders and brokers in the morning before start of normal trading hours that it was experiencing significant delays with batch processing on its Broker Dealer Accounting system.

"Clients are advised that the Equity Market open is still delayed. Clients will be provided at least 1 hours notice prior to opening the market," the company said in a statement at 1200 local time, adding it would provide the next update at 1300.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Alexander Winning)