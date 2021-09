The main driver was an increase in holdings of special drawing rights, which rose to the equivalent of $6.72 billion from $2.56 billion.

Gross reserves were $58.41 billion in August from $54.46 billion in July. The forward position, which represents the central bank's unsettled or swap transactions, fell to $3.91 billion from $3.97 billion.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Emma Rumney)