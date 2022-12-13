Advanced search
South Africa's parliament votes against impeachment process against President Ramaphosa

12/13/2022 | 10:39am EST
South African parliament debates whether to impeach Ramaphosa

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa's parliament on Tuesday voted against starting an impeachment process against President Cyril Ramaphosa, the speaker of parliament said.

Lawmakers voted to reject a report by a panel of experts that found preliminary evidence Ramaphosa may have committed misconduct over a stash of foreign currency hidden at his private game farm.

Ramaphosa has denied wrongdoing over the scandal, which has been dubbed "Farmgate" by the media. He has challenged the report in court and not been charged with any crime, but some opponents have called for his resignation.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia Chege)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 2.40% 477.63 Real-time Quote.-13.15%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 1.30% 2009.24 Real-time Quote.0.02%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 2.80% 157.71 Real-time Quote.-12.34%
