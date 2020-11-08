Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's rand dips but set for weekly gains, shares soar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/08/2020 | 04:47am EST

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African rand ended weaker in choppy trade on Friday but was still near its best level in eight months after a rally driven by indications that Democrat Joe Biden was edging closer to winning a tight U.S. presidential election.

At 1530 GMT, the rand was 0.16% weaker at 15.7050 per dollar from an opening level of 15.6800. Volatility since vote counting in the United States commenced has seen the currency hit extremes of 16.4250 and 15.5670, its best since early March.

It was a similar story for many emerging market and risk assets after voting officially closed on Tuesday, keeping investors already weary from COVID-19 on their toes.

Local factors barely got a look in, although upcoming ratings decisions on South Africa's already junk-rated debt and the monetary policy outlook at home and in the U.S. and Europe remained on the radar.

"The risk-taking mood in financial markets is seeing EM portfolio assets benefit, but particularly these rand assets, with the foreign net purchases of SA bonds ramping up yesterday as a Biden win became more secure," said Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop.

Bonds continued to rally, with the yield on benchmark paper due in 2030 down .05 basis points to 8.965%.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) extended gains on Friday to post its biggest weekly rise in seven months, taking it to levels last seen in mid September.

The benchmark all share index ended the day 2.1% higher at 56,387 points and the bluechip top 40 companies index was up 2.19% to close the week at 51,876 points.

Expectations of a more stable regime under the Democrats tempered by a Republican Senate kept stocks soaring, analysts said.

Gold prices were set to post their best week since July, lifting gold mining companies, with the gold index closing up 3.59%. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.32% 18.5059 Delayed Quote.18.29%
GOLD -0.01% 1950.827484 Delayed Quote.28.28%
INVESTEC GROUP 2.05% 31.84 End-of-day quote.-61.62%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.00% 15.5827 Delayed Quote.11.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:51aSouth Sudan central bank hikes benchmark lending rate to 15%
RE
04:49aPrayers of gratitude for election of "daughter of India" Harris as U.S. VP
RE
04:48aOffers ease for heavy West African oil
RE
04:47aSouth Africa's rand dips but set for weekly gains, shares soar
RE
04:03aLoved or hated, Trump stamped his face on the Mideast conflict
RE
03:53aPalestinian President Abbas congratulates Joe Biden - statement
RE
03:37aPalestinian President Abbas congratulates Joe Biden - statement
RE
03:37aPalestinian president abbas congratulates joe biden
RE
03:03aLibya's oil output tops one million barrels per day -NOC
RE
02:58aFACTBOX : With Biden declared winner, what's next for investors
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors celebrate Biden winning U.S. presidency
2FACTBOX: What a Joe Biden win could mean for financial policy
3FACTBOX: With Biden declared winner, what's next for investors
4APPLE INC. : ANALYSIS: High-flying U.S. tech stocks get post-election lift, near new highs
5ANALYSIS: Dealmakers see divided U.S. government favoring mergers and acquisitions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group