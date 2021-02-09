Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's rand edges higher on stimulus hopes

02/09/2021 | 03:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
South African Rand coins are seen in this photo illustration

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed early on Tuesday, recovering from a slip in the previous session as optimism about the passing of a stimulus programme in the United States boosted risk demand.

At 0645 GMT the rand was 0.34% firmer at 14.8300 per dollar against an overnight close of 14.8800 in New York.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is pushing hard to conclude a $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

Analysts see the massive fiscal spending, coupled with continued ultra-easy Federal Reserve monetary policy, dragging down the dollar in the longer term, feeding demand for risk assets.

"The rand was supported by US stimulus optimism while better-than-expected fiscal revenue performance ahead of the February budget speech boosted sentiment," said analysts at NKC African Economics in a note.

"We continue to expect that a favourable external backdrop, shaped by a policy-led correction in the dollar, will support the risk-sensitive rand."

The rand has also been supported by better than expected revenue collection, rising commodity prices and a trade surplus led by exports.

With no major data due on Tuesday trade is expected to be choppy, with markets also eyeing the local rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

Bonds edged firmer, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 issue down 2 basis points to 8.49%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.13% 17.92527 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.07% 14.83708 Delayed Quote.1.75%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/08South Africa's rand edges higher on stimulus hopes
RE
02/08Online's share of Britain's grocery market hits record 16% - Nielsen
RE
02/08Tourism - 4th quarter of 2020
PU
02/08CSO CZECH STATISTICAL OFFICE : Services - 4th quarter of 2020
PU
02/08South Africa's MTN to sell its stake in BICS to Belgium's Proximus
RE
02/08Grab's head of wealth management leaving - sources
RE
02/08UK had 'one or two' Brexit teething issues on fishing, minister says
RE
02/08Ocado's earnings jump on pandemic demand boost
RE
02/08Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes
RE
02/08BlackRock appoints Lord to head APAC business
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : A TESLA FOR A BITCOIN: Musk drives up cryptocurrency price with $1.5 billion purchase
2Japan's households, firms continue to hoard cash as pandemic pain persists
3KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop shares slump as Reddit rally ebbs
4NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : says Gerber products in China are safe, rejects group's post
5OPENDOOR INC. : SoftBank shares breach Y10,000, scale 2-decade high, on record Vision Fund profit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ