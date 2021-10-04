South Africa's rand falls as China Evergrande anxiety saps risk appetite

At 0615 GMT, the rand traded at 14.9300 against the dollar, 0.35% weaker than its previous close.

The rand has tended to take its cue from global factors in recent weeks, with investors in a cautious mood on Monday as shares in embattled developer China Evergrande were halted in Hong Kong, rekindling market nerves about the possibility of contagion.

Investors are concerned that a collapse at Evergrande could hurt an already fragile Chinese economy and drag on global growth.

The outlook for U.S. monetary policy was also in focus after data on Friday showed core U.S. PCE price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure for its flexible 2% target, increased 3.6% in August from a year earlier, its biggest rise in three decades.

Rising commodity prices and ongoing supply disruptions have also fuelled expectations global inflation could stay higher for longer.

Investors are now eyeing a key U.S. jobs report due on Friday that could influence the Federal Reserve's timeline for tapering its asset purchases and raising interest rates.

Higher U.S. rates often drain capital away from higher-yielding, but riskier emerging markets such as South Africa, weighing on their currencies.

