Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's rand falls as China Evergrande anxiety saps risk appetite

10/04/2021 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A street money changer counts South African Rands in Harare

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened early on Monday, as concerns about China's property sector and expectations that elevated inflation could prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to bring forward its tapering timeline weighed on emerging market currencies.

At 0615 GMT, the rand traded at 14.9300 against the dollar, 0.35% weaker than its previous close.

The rand has tended to take its cue from global factors in recent weeks, with investors in a cautious mood on Monday as shares in embattled developer China Evergrande were halted in Hong Kong, rekindling market nerves about the possibility of contagion.

Investors are concerned that a collapse at Evergrande could hurt an already fragile Chinese economy and drag on global growth.

The outlook for U.S. monetary policy was also in focus after data on Friday showed core U.S. PCE price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure for its flexible 2% target, increased 3.6% in August from a year earlier, its biggest rise in three decades.

Rising commodity prices and ongoing supply disruptions have also fuelled expectations global inflation could stay higher for longer.

Investors are now eyeing a key U.S. jobs report due on Friday that could influence the Federal Reserve's timeline for tapering its asset purchases and raising interest rates.

Higher U.S. rates often drain capital away from higher-yielding, but riskier emerging markets such as South Africa, weighing on their currencies.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Giles Elgood)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:35aVolvo Cars reports 30% sales drop in September as chip crisis weighs
RE
03:33aPerson familiar with the situation says expects uk's sky to use bt as part of its full fibre supply
RE
03:33aCrisis - what crisis? British military deployed to solve fuel crisis
RE
03:31aUK's Future Plc sees profit at top end of market outlook
RE
03:31aPRESS RELEASE : Advanced Blockchain AG Participates in Talisman seed funding round
DJ
03:25aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Dollar snaps 2-day losing streak, volatility rises as risk aversion grows
RE
03:14aAlgeria to reduce income tax amid soaring food prices
RE
03:12aSouth Africa's rand falls as China Evergrande anxiety saps risk appetite
RE
03:10aInsurer Phoenix sets carbon targets for $339 billion of investments
RE
03:08aANIL AMBANI : Document dump allegedly links world leaders to secret wealth
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande to raise $5 bln from property unit sale - Global Times
2Galapagos : announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Ph..
3Asian shares wobble as Evergrande, inflation worries hit confidence
4TCM Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
5News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

HOT NEWS