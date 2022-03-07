Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's rand falls as Ukraine-Russia conflict weighs

03/07/2022 | 02:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Photo illustration of South African bank notes displayed next to the American dollar notes in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Monday, struggling to make significant gains despite strong commodity prices, as concerns about the impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict on inflation and a global economic recovery weighed.

At 0630 GMT, the rand traded at 15.4000 against the dollar, 0.64% weaker than its close on Friday.

South Africa is a rich commodity-exporting country and a rise in prices of precious metals such as gold and platinum has helped limit losses in the currency as the Ukraine-Russia conflict saps investors appetite for riskier assets.

"The foreign exchange markets remain at the mercy of the unfolding geopolitical situation," Nedbank analysts wrote in a note. "The rand has for much of this scenario remained relatively resilient, although any gains have been limited and not sustained."

Fighting in Ukraine intensified over the weekend and attempts at a ceasefire to allow civilians to evacuate from the besieged city of Mariupol seem to have so far failed.

Markets are bracing for the fallout from rising commodity prices, particularly higher inflation which could pressure the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks to quickly tighten monetary policy, just as the world emerges from its pandemic slump.

On the local front, the focus this week will be on gross domestic product data for the fourth quarter of 2021 due on Tuesday, as well as January mining and manufacturing numbers on Thursday.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond was up 3.5 basis points to 9.715%, reflecting weaker prices.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.01% 1.32095 Delayed Quote.-2.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.04% 0.7866 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.14% 563.75 Delayed Quote.5.27%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.89% 2092.79 Delayed Quote.6.39%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.17% 16.65172 Delayed Quote.-8.01%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.01% 1.08739 Delayed Quote.-3.90%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.78% 0.012995 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED -3.92% 217.43 End-of-day quote.24.23%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.39% 0.69006 Delayed Quote.0.32%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.05% 182.22 Delayed Quote.4.08%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX 1.34% 2614.411 Delayed Quote.7.84%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 11.21% 135.4338 Delayed Quote.62.80%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.17% 15.3102 Delayed Quote.-4.32%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:58aPalm oil prices still have upside potential, higher will limit d…
RE
02:58aRise in palm oil production not enough to meet global edible oil…
RE
02:58aUptick in palm oil output this year insufficient to meet demand -analyst Fry
RE
02:58aMalaysia, indonesia palm oil production seen rising about 3% thi…
RE
02:58aSoybean oil output will rise marginally this year analyst fry…
RE
02:57aMTN Uganda reports 6.6% rise in 2021 pre-tax profit
RE
02:57aIndia's Modi speaks to Ukrainian President Zelenskiy - govt statement
RE
02:57aRussia's En+ Group mulls strategic options for Rusal
RE
02:56aChina to provide Ukraine humanitarian aid, praises Russia ties
RE
02:55aSouth Africa's rand falls as Ukraine-Russia conflict weighs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fighting traps residents in Mariupol; Putin calls on Ukraine to surrend..
2Oil storms higher, stocks and euro dumped
3WRAPUP 2-China's export growth slows, Ukraine crisis poses risk
4Analysis: Confusion, but not panic, reigns in global finance in Russia'..
5Iron ore outlook is more bullish than lower China growth target suggest..

HOT NEWS