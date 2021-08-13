South Africa's rand falls as dollar firms on Fed tapering bets

At 0637 GMT, the rand traded at 14.8100 against the dollar, 0.21% weaker than its previous close.

"The dollar is still finding favour, even after the less than stellar U.S CPI data," said Warrick Butler, chief trader at Standard Bank.

"If the dollar continues its upward path on a global scale, we could test 14.88/90 today with 14.9850 the next level to watch."

The dollar held firm near four-month highs on Friday, after data showed U.S. producer prices posted their largest annual increase in more than a decade. [USD/]

The print, which sent investors looking for more hints from the Fed on its monetary policy plans, came on the heels of tame U.S. consumer price data that had eased fears that the Fed could tighten monetary policy sooner than expected.

Riskier currencies such as the rand thrive on U.S. interest rates staying low because they benefit from the rate differential that increases their appeal for so-called carry trade, in which investors borrow in a low-yielding currency to invest in higher-yielding assets.

Government bonds firmed in early deals, with the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2030 down 3.5 basis points to 8.9%.

