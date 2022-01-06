Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's rand falls as hawkish Fed lifts dollar

01/06/2022 | 01:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
South African Rand coins are seen in this photo illustration

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened early on Thursday, as minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's December meeting signalled quicker interest rate hikes, denting sentiment for riskier assets.

At 0610 GMT, the rand traded at 15.9450 against the dollar, 0.19% weaker than its previous close.

Fed officials said the "very tight" U.S. labour market might warrant raising rates sooner, and indicated they could also reduce the central bank's overall asset holdings to tame high inflation - a process dubbed quantitative tightening (QTR) -minutes of their Dec. 14-15 policy meeting showed.

The news lifted the dollar.

Higher rates in developed markets tend to drain capital from higher-yielding but riskier emerging markets such as South Africa, weighing on their currencies.

Government bonds also weakened, with the yield on the 2030 maturity adding 7.5 basis points to 9.46%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.80% 0.7162 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.29% 1.3516 Delayed Quote.0.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.30% 0.7808 Delayed Quote.-0.50%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.49% 536.14 Delayed Quote.0.36%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.00% 2023.7 Delayed Quote.0.55%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.32% 18.0333 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.12% 1.12982 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.01345 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.72% 0.67434 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.16% 175.35 Delayed Quote.0.98%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.45% 15.9635 Delayed Quote.0.29%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:07aEuropean stock futures drop 2% as hawkish Fed, Omicron dent new year rally
RE
02:06aGas flows eastward via russian yamal pipeline for 17th day -gascade data
RE
02:06aGerman industrial orders bounce back on strong foreign demand
RE
02:02aChina's Henan imposes more COVID curbs as cases spike, though numbers small
RE
02:02aOmicron spreads in India's big cities but hospitalisations still low
RE
02:01aChina's Henan imposes more COVID curbs as cases spike, though numbers small
RE
02:01aUBS, Bank of America order Hong Kong office changes as COVID cases rise
RE
01:59aMozambique president's PCR results come back negative for COVID-19
RE
01:58aKazakh largest city hit by deadly clash between police and protesters
RE
01:58aSouth Africa's rand falls as hawkish Fed lifts dollar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help
2Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help
3WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS exploring possible sale of CW Network - WSJ
4Relief Reports US Collab. Partner announces Submission to FDA seeking E..
5Bloomberg Media CEO and New York Times columnist to start new venture

HOT NEWS