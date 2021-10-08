South Africa's rand falls as investors eye U.S. jobs data

At 0634 GMT, the rand traded at 14.9770 against the dollar, 0.26% weaker than its previous close.

U.S. non-farm payrolls data is expected to show continued improvement in the labour market, with a forecast for 500,000 jobs added in September, a Reuters poll showed.

"Any figure close to this will reinforce the Fed's November taper timeline and could see a stronger dollar," said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

In the so-called "taper tantrum" of 2013, a Fed announcement that it would begin cutting back on bond purchases led to a sharp sell-off in emerging market currencies such as the rand.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2030 was up 0.5 basis points to 9.435%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Philippa Fletcher)