Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's rand falls as investors eye U.S. jobs data

10/08/2021 | 03:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A South African Rand is seen in this illustration picture

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African rand weakened early on Friday in cautious trade, ahead of a U.S. non-farm payrolls report considered key to the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus taper schedule.

At 0634 GMT, the rand traded at 14.9770 against the dollar, 0.26% weaker than its previous close.

U.S. non-farm payrolls data is expected to show continued improvement in the labour market, with a forecast for 500,000 jobs added in September, a Reuters poll showed.

"Any figure close to this will reinforce the Fed's November taper timeline and could see a stronger dollar," said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

In the so-called "taper tantrum" of 2013, a Fed announcement that it would begin cutting back on bond purchases led to a sharp sell-off in emerging market currencies such as the rand.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2030 was up 0.5 basis points to 9.435%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Philippa Fletcher)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:15aUK starting pay jumps by most on record as staff shortages bite - survey
RE
03:15aJGB yields rise as Japan's equities extend rally
RE
03:15aFTSE 100 Seen Flat With US Non-Farm Payrolls in Focus
DJ
03:10aRoyal Mail adds Canada freight strength with $287 million Rosneau deal
RE
03:06aSouth Africa's rand falls as investors eye U.S. jobs data
RE
03:04aFRENCH MINISTER BEAUNE : French fishermen must not pay for UK's Brexit failure
RE
02:59aJ SAINSBURY : Britain's Asda to expand rapid delivery service
RE
02:46aS.Korea to raise emissions reduction goal to 40% by 2030
RE
02:37aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on October 08, 2021
PU
02:31aAsian shares steady as Chinese markets return, U.S. yields gain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Adesso SE successfully completes capital increase against cash contribu..
2U.S. job growth seen picking up after Delta setback
3EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Advance, Investors Await U.S. Jobs Re..
4DAIMLER AG : Upgraded to Buy by UBS
5Chinese property bonds, shares slump as Evergrande angst spreads

HOT NEWS