Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's rand falls, investors eye U.S. jobs data

08/02/2021 | 03:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A South African Rand is seen in this illustration picture

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand edged lower in early trade on Monday, struggling for direction in the absence of local catalysts with investors eyeing monthly U.S. jobs data due at the end of the week.

At 0610 GMT, the rand traded at 14.6200 against the dollar, 0.4% weaker than its previous close.

The U.S. non-farm payrolls number due on Friday is "the key event of the week", said Bianca Botes, director at Citadel Global.

The health of the labour market is an important prerequisite for the U.S. central bank to taper monetary stimulus.

Last week, the rand clocked weekly gains thanks to a dovish tone from the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

Riskier currencies such as the rand thrive on U.S. rates staying low because they benefit from the interest rate differential that increases their appeal for so-called carry trade, in which investors borrow in a low-yielding currency to invest in higher-yielding assets.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond was up 0.5 basis point to 8.83%, reflecting slightly weaker prices.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:36aHSBC profit more than doubles, loan-loss fears ebb as economies rebound
RE
03:33aIndia to postpone 2022 car show due to COVID-19 uncertainty
RE
03:30aSouth Africa's rand falls, investors eye U.S. jobs data
RE
03:25aMARKETMIND : A new sunny day, with the same old clouds
RE
03:22aHeineken warns on COVID, rising costs after profit doubles
RE
03:11aDelta variant delaying Indonesia's recovery, inflation pressures, rate hike - c.bank chief
RE
03:10aExclusive-Indonesia central bank rate hike likely after inflationary pressures emerge in late 2022 - governor
RE
03:04aAustralian police charge man over fake video of plot to overthrow govt
RE
03:03aDollar languishes near one-month low as investors eye U.S. jobs, RBA
RE
03:03aLondon Shares Expected to Open Higher After Asia Gains
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Twitter's Dorsey leads $29 billion buyout of lending pioneer Afterpay
2TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : to record 63 billion yen provision, update Q1 r..
3Asian factory activity hit by rising costs, Delta variant
4HSBC profit more than doubles, loan-loss fears ebb as economies rebound
5Asian shares rally, U.S. infrastructure bill progresses

HOT NEWS