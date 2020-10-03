South Africa's rand falters after Trump tests positive for coronavirus

At 0645 GMT the rand was 0.6% weaker at 16.7000 per dollar from a close of 16.6000 overnight, halting a recovery that has seen the unit gain around 4% this week.

In a tweet, Trump said he and his wife Melania Trump had both tested positive and would begin quarantine immediately.

That set-off more volatility in currency markets already unnerved by the upcoming U.S. presidential elections in November and fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in the United States as well as Europe.

"The rand is trading defensively along with other higher-risk assets in thinned liquidity conditions due to market holidays in China and India," said market economists at ETM Analytics in a note.

"Ahead of the non-farm payrolls data later this afternoon, momentum may well stall, but given the over-riding news of Trump's illness, market sentiment will remain a constraint to riskier currencies including the ZAR."

Bonds also weakened, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 government issue up 4.5 basis points to 9.45%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by Barbara Lewis)