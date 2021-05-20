Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's rand firms as central bank holds rates, stocks rise

05/20/2021 | 11:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's rand firmed on Thursday after the central bank kept lending rates unchanged, but said it would not hesitate to tighten policy to contain rising prices.

At 1517 GMT, the rand was 0.92% firmer at 13.9625 against the dollar.

The South African Reserve Bank left its repo rate unchanged at 3.5% in a unanimous decision on Thursday, saying the current lending rate was supportive of the economic recovery.

However, it warned that upside inflation risks were beginning to emerge.

"Despite a unanimous 5-0 vote to keep the repo unchanged, the hawkish tilt - important when it becomes necessary to raise rates - should not be dismissed," said Razia Khan, chief Africa economist at Standard Chartered.

Headline consumer price inflation increased to 4.4% year-on-year in April, a touch shy of the mid-point of the bank's target range of 4.5%, and its highest level since February last year, data showed on Wednesday.

On the bourse, the benchmark all-share index closed up 0.41% at 66,124 points, while the blue-chip index of top 40 companies ended up 0.49% at 60,068 points.

Among the gainers, bourse heavyweight Naspers gained 1.94% after Tencent, which it holds a stake in, firmed after reporting a forecast-beating 65% rise in quarterly profit.

Banking shares were also firmer, up 1.1%, with FirstRand closing up 1.79%.

Bonds firmed, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 government issue down 8.5 basis points to 9.040%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.67% 0.77743 Delayed Quote.1.03%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.44% 1.41697 Delayed Quote.3.46%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.56% 0.82883 Delayed Quote.5.53%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.52% 17.07861 Delayed Quote.-4.37%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.37% 1.2214 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.23% 0.013692 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.62% 0.72058 Delayed Quote.0.54%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.83% 13.9799 Delayed Quote.-3.85%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:49aSterling edges up against easing U.S. dollar
RE
11:49aSterling edges up against easing U.S. dollar
RE
11:48aIMF headquarters to start phased return to in-person work on June 1 - spokesman
RE
11:45aConstruction software firm Procore's shares jump 25% in market debut
RE
11:45aSouth Africa's rand firms as central bank holds rates, stocks rise
RE
11:45aTRACKINSIGHT : WisdomTree Bitcoin ETF Sees Performance Drop
TI
11:45aStocks climb with tech shares, Treasury yields fall, cryptos bounce
RE
11:42aStocks climb with tech shares, Treasury yields fall, cryptos bounce
RE
11:40aBritain's GSK exits U.S. drugmaker Innoviva in $392 million deal
RE
11:39aAfter verification freeze, here's how you can get Twitter's blue check mark
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks climb with tech shares, Treasury yields fall, cryptos bounce
2Bitcoin's star backers, dip buyers help cryptos recover
3Dollar comes down from Fed minutes high
4FTSE 100 : FTSE 100 rises on industrials boost; Trainline slumps
5NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : has 'no knowledge' of any STMicro interest

HOT NEWS