Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's rand firms as country secures COVID-19 vaccines

01/08/2021 | 03:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
South African Rand coins are seen in this photo illustration

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed on Friday, as investors found some comfort in news that the country has secured COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare workers and that the rollout should start sooner than anticipated after criticism of delays.

At 0712 GMT, the rand was trading at 15.3800 against the dollar, 0.49% firmer from an overnight close of 15.4550.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday the government would receive 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca's shot from the Serum Institute of India (SII), spread over January and February.

Health workers have voiced concern that the authorities have not acted fast enough to secure enough vaccines.

Analysts at NKC African Economics said the announcement was "welcoming news" at a time when COVID-19 cases within the country hit a record 21,832 on Wednesday and over 20,000 in the last 24 hours.

Government bonds were little changed, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 bond up 1 basis point at 8.810%.

In the equities markets, stocks also firmed, with Aspen Pharmacare, which is producing the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa, leading the rally.

Aspen climbed 3.34% at 0724 GMT after a senior company executive told Reuters on Thursday that the country's biggest pharmaceutical firm could start production of the J&J vaccines by late March or early April if all approvals are in place.

The health ministry's announcement that negotiations on sourcing a vaccine are at an advanced stage with J&J, also boosted gains at Aspen.

The Johannesburg All-Share index rose 0.76%, while the Top-40 index climbed 0.77%

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.29% 131.71 End-of-day quote.5.06%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.38% 18.83307 Delayed Quote.3.60%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:15aRussia reports 23,652 new coronavirus cases, 454 deaths
RE
03:11aM&S clothing sales hammered by lockdowns in three months to Christmas
RE
03:08aFOREIGN TRADE IN OCTOBER 2020 : imports declined by 6.0%, exports by 10.7%
PU
03:08aSTATISTIK AUSTRIA : Number of deaths declines but remains on a high level
PU
03:07aMarston's expects lockdown-led pub closures until March
RE
03:02aSouth Africa's rand firms as country secures COVID-19 vaccines
RE
03:01aScottish fishermen halt EU exports over Brexit delays
RE
03:00aFrench Industrial Production Unexpectedly Fell in November
DJ
02:52aVietnam says U.S. probe over its currency, timber may harm both countries
RE
02:48aChina says U.S. behaviour towards telcos shortsighted
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Exclusive-Baidu plans smart EV company, to make cars at Geely plant - sour..
2Bitcoin slides more than 5% after topping $40,000 for first time
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Tesla's stock market value tops Facebook's in huge trading
4Wall St tops new highs on Democrat-driven stimulus hopes
5CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : Chinese bargain hunters pile into stocks blacklisted by Trump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ