Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's rand firms on weaker dollar

10/13/2021 | 04:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration photo of a two Rand coin from South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African rand firmed early on Wednesday as the dollar eased ahead of U.S. consumer price data that could provide more clues on when the Federal Reserve would taper stimulus and raise interest rates.

At 0648 GMT, the rand traded at 14.9300 against the dollar, 0.33% firmer than its previous close.

"All eyes are on the U.S. inflation report today. Statements by three Fed officials on Tuesday indicated the U.S. economy has recovered sufficiently to start the tapering of asset purchases in November," said Bianca Botes, director at Citadel Global.

"Meanwhile, soaring energy prices continue to cause inflation concerns across the globe."

In the so-called "taper tantrum" of 2013, a Fed announcement that it would begin cutting back on bond purchases led to a sharp sell-off in emerging market currencies such as the rand.

Higher rates in developed countries often drain capital away from higher-yielding but riskier emerging markets such as South Africa, weighing on their currencies.

The domestic focus is on August retail sales figures due at 1100 GMT for insights on the health of the economy in the third quarter.

South Africa's August manufacturing output rose 1.8% year-on-year, while mining production grew 2% in annual terms the same month. Manufacturing surprised to the upside, while mining came in weaker than expected, reinforcing the view that the economic recovery from the pandemic has been uneven across sectors.

Government bonds also firmed, with the yield on the 2030 maturity down 5 basis points to 9.490%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:16aWorld stocks soft before U.S. CPI, oil near multi-year highs
RE
04:12aUK economy picks up in August, underpinning BoE rate hike bets
RE
04:07aCARILLION : KPMG was 'untruthful' in defense against Silentnight fine, UK tribunal says
RE
04:06aEU to propose easing checks on British trade to N. Ireland
RE
04:06aSouth Africa's rand firms on weaker dollar
RE
04:05aDollar near one-year high ahead of Fed meeting minutes
RE
04:04aStandard Chartered invests in buy now, pay later company Atome
RE
03:57aMarston's says Q4 sales above pre-pandemic levels
RE
03:50aKenya sees deficit at 5.7% of GDP in 2022/23 fiscal budget
RE
03:39aBritain's THG extends stock slide after Tuesday's slump
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks soft before U.S. CPI, oil near multi-year highs
2Festering Evergrande contagion worries push China spreads to record
3Billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma reappears in Hong Kong - sources
4ARCELORMITTAL : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
5China's Sept exports surprisingly robust despite power crunch

HOT NEWS