Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's rand firms slightly in early trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 04:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: South African rand coins are seen in this photo illustration

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed slightly early on Monday, clinging to the previous week's gains spurred by hopes for the conclusion a stimulus package in the United States.

At 0700 GMT the rand was 0.03% firmer at 16.4925 per dollar compared to an close of 16.4975 on Friday in New York.

The expectations of stimulus in the world's largest economy have provided a welcome boost for the rand by weakening the dollar and boosting appetite for risk-sensitive currencies.

Traders, however, warned that the cheer was thinning. On Friday, President Donald Trump offered a $1.8 trillion coronavirus relief package in talks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - moving closer to Pelosi's $2.2 trillion proposal.

Locally, anticipation ahead of Thursday's address in parliament by President Cyril Ramaphosa, in which he promised to outline the government's economic recovery plan, has also kept trading on the cautious side.

"The rand, over the course of the previous week, posted incremental gains, despite various conflicting comments from President Trump with regard to a fiscal stimulus package," said analysts at Nedbank in a note.

"As the U.S. is on holiday today, the markets are likely to be cautious and illiquid going into the local close."

Bonds were flat, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 paper up 0.5 basis points to 9.50%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.11% 19.46246 Delayed Quote.24.14%
NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED -0.35% 102.42 End-of-day quote.-52.21%
NEDBANK LIMITED 0.92% 6.6 End-of-day quote.-31.96%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.11% 16.47233 Delayed Quote.17.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:20aLEFT FEELING UNSETTLED : what are settlement failures, how prevalent are they, and what do we do about them?
PU
04:15aStocks scale five-week highs on China's post-holiday surge
RE
04:15aIndonesia protests against new jobs law enter second week
RE
04:13aChina, Cambodia clinch free trade pact in under a year
RE
04:10aStocks at near 9-month high; Turkey's lira leads FX losses
RE
04:08aSouth Africa's rand firms slightly in early trade
RE
04:05aMoney Market Operations as on October 09, 2020
PU
04:05aTrade in goods of Bulgaria with Third Countries in the Period January - August 2020 (preliminary data)
PU
04:05aNSI NATIONAL STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Trade in goods of Bulgaria with EU in the Period January - July 2020 (preliminary data)
PU
04:00aNATIONAL RESERVE BANK OF TONGA : Official Foreign Reserves for September 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks scale five-week highs on China's post-holiday surge
2COOPER ENERGY LIMITED : COOPER ENERGY : to be carbon neutral in 2020 12 October 2020
3MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron CEO Bruno Cathomen to step down in mid-2021
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER AG : From Sell to buy Rating by Goldman Sachs
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : Gets $486 Million From US Government to Fund Covid-19 Research

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group