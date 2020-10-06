Log in
South Africa's rand firms slightly on upbeat risk sentiment

10/06/2020 | 03:30am EDT
A street money changer counts South African Rands in Harare

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed slightly in early trade on Tuesday as risk appetite improved after U.S. President Donald Trump left hospital following treatment for COVID-19.

Renewed hopes of U.S. stimulus also supported riskier currencies.

At 0620 GMT, the rand traded at 16.5700 versus the U.S. dollar, a tad firmer than its previous close of 16.5775.

After steep losses during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rand has regained levels last seen in March, mainly thanks to improved appetite for risk.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2030 rose a single basis point to 9.505% in early trade.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.55% 19.62706 Delayed Quote.22.94%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.66% 16.6511 Delayed Quote.17.54%
