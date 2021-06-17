Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's rand hits four-week low on hawkish Fed

06/17/2021 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A street trader counts out change for a customer in Durban

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand touched a four-week low against the dollar early on Thursday, with risk appetite subdued after the U.S. Federal Reserve unexpectedly brought forward its projections for interest-rate hikes into 2023.

The rand fell to 14.0387 against the dollar, its weakest since May 20.

Government bonds also weakened, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 instrument jumping 14.5 basis points to 8.945%.

The Fed on Wednesday began closing the door on its pandemic-driven monetary policy as officials projected an accelerated timetable for interest-rate increases, opened talks on how to end crisis-era bond-buying, and said the 15-month-old health emergency was no longer a core constraint on U.S. commerce.

Riskier currencies, such as the rand, thrive on U.S. interest rates remaining low because they benefit from the interest rate differential that increases their appeal for carry trade.

"After the market digests recent news we may see a correction lower," said Warren Venketas, analyst at DailyFX.

With the local economy remaining weak, the rand's recent rally has been mainly on the back of global factors, including higher commodity prices which benefit resource-rich South Africa and expectations U.S. lending rates will stay lower for longer.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:15aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS  : Hong Kong grants visa extensions to Cathay pilots
RE
04:14aChina's Outbound Investment Declined in First Five Months of the Year
DJ
04:10aEurostoxx 50 : European shares slip from record highs on hawkish Fed; CureVac sinks
RE
04:10aSOLARWINDS  : Lessons Learned From The SolarWinds Cyberattack, And The Future For The New York Department Of Financial Services' Cybersecurity Regulation
AQ
04:08aDollar keeps climbing after Fed's hawkish surprise
RE
04:07aBlackRock to buy Baringa Partners' climate tech for Aladdin
RE
04:06aMINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NICKEL  : Nornickel fund launches first Blockchain-tracked nickel and copper ETCs on LSE
RE
04:02aSouth Africa's rand hits four-week low on hawkish Fed
RE
04:01aPremier Inn-owner Whitbread sees leisure demand pick up
RE
04:00aINDONESIA ECONOMIC PROSPECTS, JUNE 2021  : Boosting the Recovery
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed signals higher rates in 2023, bond-buying taper talks as virus fades
2Stocks slide, yields jump as Fed projects earlier rate hikes
3CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Cathay working with Airbus on single-pilot system for long-haul
4Bonds stung, dollar cheered by sudden hawkish turn at Fed
5Analysis-As Fed taper inches closer, investors prepare for volatility ahead

HOT NEWS