Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's rand recovers, central banks in focus

01/31/2022 | 02:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Photo illustration of South African bank notes displayed next to the American dollar notes in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed in early trade on Monday, regaining some ground after weakening last week after the country's central bank signalled a gradual pace of policy tightening and expectations grew for aggressive U.S. rate hikes.

At 0635 GMT, the rand traded at 15.5550 against the dollar, 0.29% firmer than its previous close.

Last week, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) raised its main lending rate by 25 basis points in a "measured" move, but its forward guidance was less hawkish than the market had positioned for.

In contrast, bets for U.S. rate hikes increased on Federal Reserve hawkish shift.

"I think its only due to the other high-yield EM darlings (Turkey and Russia) being in such dire straights that the rand hasn't lost more ground," Warrick Butler, chief trader at Standard Bank, wrote in a note.

Focus in the week remained on central banks, with key Australian, UK and European central bank meetings taking place in the days ahead.

Locally, December trade balance numbers were due at 1200 GMT.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond was down a single basis point to 9.415%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.11% 1.34165 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.26% 0.7852 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.18% 17.4049 Delayed Quote.-5.30%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.09% 1.116 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.10% 0.01334 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.33% 0.657 Delayed Quote.-4.33%
STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED 2.12% 149.31 End-of-day quote.6.64%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.51% 77.5033 Delayed Quote.4.25%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.06% 15.59554 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.11% 13.52399 Delayed Quote.1.76%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:53aRecruiter SThree's annual profit nearly doubles on hiring boom
RE
02:50aRouble heads towards one-week high vs dollar with Ukraine in focus
RE
02:46aTaiwan tries hand at COVID diplomacy again with Somaliland vaccine gift
RE
02:46aShell to begin trading under simpler, single-line share structure
RE
02:45aBritain warns Russia of sanctions on Kremlin-linked people and businesses
RE
02:44aNikkei extends gains after Japan premier says he is not considering lockdowns
RE
02:44aMARKETMIND : Walk on the wild side
RE
02:40aSouth Africa's rand recovers, central banks in focus
RE
02:39aIndia forecasts 8-8.5% economic growth in 2022/23 fiscal year
RE
02:38aSouth Africa's Amplats to sell stake in two mines to rival Sibanye
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia stocks make tentative gains, Brent tops $91
2Japan's factory output dips more than expected as risks emerge
3China home builders, suppliers issue spate of profit warnings as Evergr..
4Ryanair posts quarterly loss but says fares could rise this summer
5Portugal's PM Costa stuns with majority win in snap election

HOT NEWS