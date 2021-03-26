Log in
South Africa's rand recovers from two-week low as central bank keeps rates on hold

03/26/2021 | 03:39am EDT
South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand rose on Friday, recovering from a two-week low hit in the previous session, after the central bank kept lending rates unchanged, bucking the trend of rate hikes in other emerging markets.

At 0600 GMT, the rand traded at 14.9600 against the dollar, 0.32% firmer than its close on Thursday, when it broke through the key 15.00 level.

"The unit has clawed back some lost ground in the overnight session to dip back below R15 and, as the week draws to a close, it will be an important marker to watch, setting the tone for the coming week," said Citadel Global executive director Paul Muller.

The South African Reserve Bank left its repo rate at 3.5% in a unanimous decision, saying overall risks to the inflation outlook appeared to be balanced and that pass-through from currency volatility was low.

Emerging-market central banks have come under pressure in recent weeks due to rising bond yields globally, weakening currencies and rising inflation strains. Policymakers in Brazil, Russia and Turkey have announced rate increases.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2030 was down a single basis point to 9.525%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.41% 0.76253 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.16% 1.3766 Delayed Quote.0.53%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.25% 0.79496 Delayed Quote.1.22%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.11% 6.6539 Delayed Quote.4.65%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.29% 17.70691 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.07% 1.17839 Delayed Quote.-3.29%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.32% 0.013811 Delayed Quote.0.63%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.13% 0.69757 Delayed Quote.-2.98%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.33% 75.87335 Delayed Quote.3.20%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.21% 15.0288 Delayed Quote.2.01%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.75% 7.97635 Delayed Quote.6.14%
