Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's rand rises as emerging markets bounce

03/09/2022 | 12:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A street money changer counts South African Rands in Harare

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's rand strengthened on Wednesday, boosted by higher commodity prices, and in line with a bounce in most emerging markets stocks and currencies, spurred by hopes of a negotiated end to Russia's conflict with Ukraine.

At 1554 GMT, the rand traded at 15.0331 against the dollar, 1.75% firmer than its previous close and the strongest level since Feb. 23, the day before Russia invaded Ukraine and sapped investors' appetite for riskier assets.

South Africa's higher exposure to commodities, including gold, platinum and palladium, has helped limit losses in the rand.

South Africa faces upside risks to food and headline inflation amid rising oil prices and supply constraints around wheat following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana told lawmakers on Wednesday.

However, the escalating Ukraine conflict could also lead to a windfall in revenue collections for mineral-rich South Africa amid a global surge in commodity prices, he added.

"The longer the conflict lasts as well as the imposition of further sanctions could lead to widespread global inflation and impede global economic recovery," Godongwana said.

The interest rate carry trade has also proved appealing, said Warren Venketas, an analyst at IG Group.

"We've seen this in a few currencies where they have that commodity and interest rate mix, which is the Brazilian real, the South African rand and the Colombian peso," he said.

Gold dropped on Wednesday after hitting a 19-month peak on Tuesday. Palladium and platinum also fell back from highs amid global market volatility.

In South Africa, where frequent outages have already limited economic growth, Eskom said it aimed to nearly double the number of power cuts after suffering more breakdowns at generation units.

The yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond was down 38.5 basis points to 9.875%, as emerging market investors moved money over from Russian assets.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), Africa's biggest bourse, in February saw its first net positive inflow in three and a half years.

The benchmark all-share index closed up 0.4% at 72,685 points after four days of losses. The blue-chip ended up 0.28% at 66,485 points.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, Rachel Savage and Wendell Roelf; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Barbara Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.63% 1.31808 Delayed Quote.-3.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.58% 0.7801 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.07% 16.6532 Delayed Quote.-8.37%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 1.68% 1.10788 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.66% 0.013097 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.58% 0.68416 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PALLADIUM -10.57% 2935.5 Delayed Quote.58.34%
PLATINUM -7.15% 1080 Delayed Quote.16.74%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -2.53% 1160.8296 Delayed Quote.9.19%
S&P GSCI PLATINUM INDEX -4.22% 293.6575 Delayed Quote.19.28%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 3.86% 135 Delayed Quote.73.81%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -1.57% 15.0322 Delayed Quote.-4.16%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:17pOil slides 7% as UAE calls for OPEC boost amid Russian supply shock
RE
01:13pALL AT SEA : Russian-linked oil tanker seeks a port
RE
01:13pUkraine asks Turkey, Kazakhstan and others to refuse Russian payment system Mir
RE
01:12pFrance's Galeries Lafayette to take full control of La Redoute
RE
01:10pIran nuclear talks stumble over unresolved Russia demands
RE
01:08pU.S. man with transplanted genetically modified pig heart dies, hospital says
RE
01:04pMexico inflation advances quicker than forecast, core prices stir concern
RE
01:03p10-year u.s. treasury yield moves higher after $34 bln auction;…
RE
01:01pUAE favors oil production increase - ambassador to U.S
RE
01:00pUkraine says Russia bombed children's hospital in besieged Mariupol
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. LNG exporters emerge as big winners of Europe natgas crisis
2FTSE 100 rises after Zelensky says Ukraine not pressing on Nato members..
3Nokia Oyj : again rated by GlobalData as Managed Infrastructure Service..
4Tech-heavy Nasdaq climbs 3% on bargain hunting, easing oil prices
5World Bank official says war-driven oil price hikes to slash growth for..

HOT NEWS