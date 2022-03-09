South Africa's rand rises as emerging markets bounce

At 1554 GMT, the rand traded at 15.0331 against the dollar, 1.75% firmer than its previous close and the strongest level since Feb. 23, the day before Russia invaded Ukraine and sapped investors' appetite for riskier assets.

South Africa's higher exposure to commodities, including gold, platinum and palladium, has helped limit losses in the rand.

South Africa faces upside risks to food and headline inflation amid rising oil prices and supply constraints around wheat following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana told lawmakers on Wednesday.

However, the escalating Ukraine conflict could also lead to a windfall in revenue collections for mineral-rich South Africa amid a global surge in commodity prices, he added.

"The longer the conflict lasts as well as the imposition of further sanctions could lead to widespread global inflation and impede global economic recovery," Godongwana said.

The interest rate carry trade has also proved appealing, said Warren Venketas, an analyst at IG Group.

"We've seen this in a few currencies where they have that commodity and interest rate mix, which is the Brazilian real, the South African rand and the Colombian peso," he said.

Gold dropped on Wednesday after hitting a 19-month peak on Tuesday. Palladium and platinum also fell back from highs amid global market volatility.

In South Africa, where frequent outages have already limited economic growth, Eskom said it aimed to nearly double the number of power cuts after suffering more breakdowns at generation units.

The yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond was down 38.5 basis points to 9.875%, as emerging market investors moved money over from Russian assets.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), Africa's biggest bourse, in February saw its first net positive inflow in three and a half years.

The benchmark all-share index closed up 0.4% at 72,685 points after four days of losses. The blue-chip ended up 0.28% at 66,485 points.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, Rachel Savage and Wendell Roelf; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Barbara Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)