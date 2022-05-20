Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's rand sees weekly gain after lending rate hike

05/20/2022 | 12:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: South African Rand coins are seen in this photo illustration

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's rand was little changed on Friday, holding on to most of the gains made in the previous session after the central bank announced its biggest rise to the main lending rate in more than six years to rein in inflation.

The U.S. dollar's retreat from two-decade highs has also supported the rand this week.

At 1526 GMT, the rand traded at 15.8800 against the dollar, down 0.05% from its previous close, staying close to two-week highs touched on Thursday.

This week, the rand has gained 1.7%, making a tentative recovery after a flight in the past month from riskier emerging market assets.

The South African Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee increased the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.75% on Thursday, as it stepped up efforts to fight inflation.

It raised its rand forecast to 15.88 to the dollar, compared to 15.41 at the previous MPC meeting in March.

"The heightened risks to inflation and the rand have greatly

increased the likelihood of a more aggressive interest rate path," Nedbank economists said in a note on Thursday.

Consumer inflation was running at 5.9% in annual terms in March and April, near the top of the central bank's 3%-6% target range, driven by higher fuel and food prices linked to the war in Ukraine.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the All-Share index ended down 0.98% at 67,575 and the blue-chip index of top-40 companies closed down 1.18% at 60,999 points, mainly pulled down by luxury goods maker Richemont which has a heavy weightage on the indexes, even as most sectors did well.

South African billionaire Johann Rupert, chairman of Richemont, cautioned on Friday that China's recovery will be slower than expected. Its shares dropped almost 13% on the JSE amid investor fears the $55 billion owner of brands such as Cartier and Mont Blanc would post poor sales number in the coming months.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark bond fell 12 basis points to 9.76%, ending the week with its price at a five-week high.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, Rachel Savage and Bhargav Acharya; editing by Jason Neely and Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:50pDeere's supply chain issues hit revenue, shares plunge
RE
12:50pDollar gains, stocks turn south on Fed-induced slowdown fears
RE
12:48pS&P 500 on pace to confirm bear market, falls 20% from record close
RE
12:42pWHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in Europe
RE
12:41pThousands queue for petrol, gas in Sri Lanka amid warnings of food shortages
RE
12:40pItaly expects to cap MPS cash call at $2.6 billion in latest plan -sources
RE
12:37pGazprom says it will halt gas supplies to Finland, will contest arbitration
RE
12:36pWHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in Europe
RE
12:36pWHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in Europe
RE
12:36pFormer NYC Mayor de Blasio runs for Congress in new New York district
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Computer chip giant ASML places big bets on a tiny future
2Analyst recommendations: Apple, Crowdstrike, Lowe's, Lululemon, Nvidia...
3Exclusive-Danone ramps up U.S. baby formula shipments to address shorta..
4Musk denies he sexually harassed flight attendant; Tesla shares sink
5Analysis-Musk's ESG attack spotlights $35 trillion industry confusion

HOT NEWS