South Africa's rand slide accelerates as sentiment sours

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand slumped
more than 2% against the dollar on Thursday, taking losses since
last week to almost 5%, as investor sentiment soured badly on
rising COVID-19 infections, a worrying public debt trajectory
and the stronger dollar.
Citi said on Wednesday that it had scrapped a trade idea put
in place just two days earlier that the rand would strengthen to
around 14.53 versus the dollar, making a loss of 3.5% in the
process.
Warren Venketas, an analyst at IG in Johannesburg, said a
sharp spike in coronavirus infections overnight was a factor
leading the rand to underperform emerging market peers. The
rouble was down roughly 1.5% and the Turkish lira
down 0.9%.
South Africa's health ministry reported more than 21,000 new
infections late on Wednesday, taking confirmed COVID-19 cases to
date to 1.15 million, the most in Africa. Coronavirus deaths
also jumped by more than 800, taking the total to over 31,000.
Rand assets have rallied in recent months, supported by
ultra-loose monetary policy by major central banks.
Traders said the possibility of another interest rate cut by
the South African Reserve Bank was also hurting the rand.
UBS head of emerging market strategy Manik Narain said the
rand's fall would only become a serious concern if it continued
for a couple of weeks. He added healthy gains in prices for
metals the country exports such as gold and platinum
could help the current account record a surplus of around
7% of GDP, a level not seen in 30 years.
Johannesburg-listed stocks advanced for the fourth
consecutive day on Thursday, reaching new record highs as global
investors bet Democrat control of the U.S. Congress would enable
President-elect Joe Biden to borrow and spend heavily.
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's All-share index
ended up 1.92% at 63,043 points, taking gains since the start of
the new year to more than 6%. The top-40 index closed
up 1.98% at 58,006 points.
