Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's rand slips as dollar regains footing

05/04/2021 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Photo illustration of South African bank notes displayed next to the American dollar notes in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened early on Tuesday, as the dollar rebounded from a fall in the previous session triggered by weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data.

At 0630 GMT, the rand traded at 14.4525 against the dollar, 0.35% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar drifted higher, pausing a monthlong decline as investors consider whether a roaring U.S. economic recovery may force interest rates higher, looking to upcoming economic data and policy speeches for clues.

The rand has mainly taken its cue from risk sentiment in global markets, in the absence of local catalysts.

Investor attention will soon turn to a scheduled review of South Africa's sovereign credit by Moody's on Friday. The rating agency already assigns a "junk" status to the country but with a negative outlook there is the potential for a further downgrade.

Government bonds firmed with 2030 paper yielding 9.135%, down 5.5 basis points.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.40% 0.7726 Delayed Quote.0.34%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.14% 1.38836 Delayed Quote.1.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.20% 0.81217 Delayed Quote.3.66%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.19% 17.384 Delayed Quote.-2.78%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.31% 1.2019 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.03% 0.013528 Delayed Quote.-1.37%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.54% 0.71562 Delayed Quote.-0.15%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.48% 14.4635 Delayed Quote.-1.31%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:33aMediaset shares rally after peace deal with Vivendi
RE
04:33aSterling dips ahead of BoE meeting, Scottish elections
RE
04:32aPandora eyes U.S., China for fresh sparkle after strong start to 2021
RE
04:32aTelenor posts Q1 loss after writing off Myanmar business following coup
RE
04:29aZhongAn, StanChart-backed lenders take early lead in HK digital bank race
RE
04:28aDollar extends gains as markets focus on U.S. data
RE
04:24aDollar extends gains as markets focus on U.S. data
RE
04:13aSouth Africa's rand slips as dollar regains footing
RE
04:12aSaudi Aramco beats quarterly profit forecast, maintains dividend
RE
04:11aIT SECURITY INSIGHTS #2 : Alexander is on the trail of hackers
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DJ INDUSTRIAL : DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE : 'Reopening' stocks give S&P 500, Dow strong footing, tech names..
2Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, but charitable foundation to remain intact
3GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks gain as investors eye economic recovery, gold shines
4ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Verizon to offload Yahoo, AOL for $5 billion
5'SPECULATIVE EXCESS': ethereum finds new peak in sizzling crypto market

HOT NEWS
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ