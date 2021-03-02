Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's rand slips in cautious trade

03/02/2021 | 02:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A South African Rand is seen in this illustration picture

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened early on Tuesday in a broad emerging market retreat as investors reassessed expectations that the U.S. central bank would maintain its quantitative easing program at the current pace.

By 0650 GMT, the rand weakened 0.18% to 15.0275 per dollar, losing ground overnight after a recovery rally that took it to a session-best 14.9000 on Monday.

Soaring U.S. bond yields, drawing yield-searching investors back into the greenback, led to a rout of risk assets last week and dragged the rand to one-month lows.

While investors marched back to developed market bonds, indications by the U.S. Federal Reserve that it will tolerate a higher yield curve and keep monetary taps open has lifted risk demand.

"Our base case for strong global growth and rising commodity prices should be supportive of EM FX generally, and with broader commodities outperforming, the ZAR continues to be front of mind in benchmarking EM currencies against global reflation scenarios," said analysts at London-based MUFG Securities.

"While the case for ZAR longs is global in tone, the domestic backdrop for currency strength is more mixed."

An increase in new sales and business activity pushed up seasonally-adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI).

South Africa's budget last week struck a balanced note on fiscal consolidation and growth, but a lot depends on wage negotiations with public sector labour unions.

Unions on Monday said they wanted a general salary rise of consumer inflation plus 4% for all workers. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has pledged to freeze public sector wages for the next three years.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABSA GROUP LIMITED 1.75% 123.46 End-of-day quote.3.00%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.31% 18.099 Delayed Quote.0.84%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.59% 15.07745 Delayed Quote.2.61%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:57aUK house price growth picks up unexpectedly in February - Nationwide
RE
02:48aBritain's Travis Perkins restarts Wickes demerger process
RE
02:48aJapan lower house approves record budget, more COVID measures under discussion
RE
02:46aChinese fintech platforms expected to meet capital requirements within 2 years - regulator
RE
02:44aMan Group lifts dividend as assets hit record high
RE
02:40aMEN ACCUSED OF AIDING GHOSN ESCAPE ARRIVE IN JAPAN AFTER EXTRADITION : Tv
RE
02:39aBANK OF CENTRAL AFRICAN STATES  : 02/03/2021 Announcement issuance of Fungible Treasury Bills of the Republic of Cameroon - 3rd of March 2021 session
PU
02:37aMalaysia's central bank seen holding key rate as infections slow, COVID-19 vaccination starts
RE
02:37aGerman retail sales tumble in January as lockdown bites
RE
02:34aBrexodus from City of London to the EU slows
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares fall amid China's asset-bubble warning
2To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?
3Huawei CFO's lawyer disputes what HSBC knew as U.S. extradition case resumes
4LEMONADE, INC. : LEMONADE : Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call Letter to Shareholders
5Lawsuit accuses Amazon of 'systemic' racism in corporate offices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ