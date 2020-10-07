Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's rand steady as risk mood sours

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 03:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: South African rand coins are seen in this photo illustration

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand inched firmer early on Wednesday, clinging on to its recent gains despite a souring of sentiment toward risk assets overnight as United States President Donald Trump terminated talks on economic stimulus with Democrat lawmakers.

At 0615 GMT the rand was 0.24% firmer at 16.6750 per dollar versus its close of 16.7150 in New York.

The unit eked out gains in the past two weeks, rallying around 5% after tanking to a one-month trough in mid-September as risk-taking was a hit by a resurgence of coronavirus infections in some major European nations and states in the U.S.

The rand's recent, tentative advance against a backdrop of meek local economic conditions, has equally been driven by offshore sentiment, particularly the outlook for further monetary and fiscal stimulus from the world's main economies.

Trump's surprise decision to call off stimulus talks until after the Nov. 3 presidential election underlined the uncertainty attached to U.S. policy, prompting investors to flee back into safe-haven assets.

The rand however has been partly shielded from a deeper selloff by the local central bank's decision to pause its rate-cutting cycle. On Tuesday at the release of biannual policy review publication, the Reserve Bank reiterated that it had done as much as possible to support the economy.

Bonds were weaker early on. The yield on the 2030 government issue was up 3 basis points to 9.58%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.67% 19.4981 Delayed Quote.24.25%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.82% 16.5774 Delayed Quote.18.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:13aUK house prices rise at fastest annual pace since 2016 - Halifax
RE
04:11aDip in German industrial output casts doubt on strength of recovery
RE
04:07aSterling holds up against stronger dollar, supported by Brexit hopes
RE
04:03aECB hires Proissl as communications chief from ESM
RE
03:59aREFILE-German debt price up on weaker data; Italian 10-year yield hits 1-year low
RE
03:55aNew Tesco CEO happy with strategy and direction of business
RE
03:55aEUROPA KOMMISSIONEN REPRÆSENTATION I DANMA : Fælles udtalelse efter det 22. topmøde mellem EU og Ukraine den 6. oktober 2020
PU
03:53aCurrent COVID-19 measures are best way of dealing with virus - UK minister
RE
03:52aTesco has no plans for further overseas exits - new CEO
RE
03:50aMonetary Policy Report, September 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : bans all QAnon groups as dangerous amid surging misinformation
2BMW AG : BMW : posts solid third-quarter sales growth
3BNP PARIBAS : Risk haunts Societe Generale's Oudea in elusive hunt for growth
4APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers detail Big Tech's market abuses and press for strict reform
5SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Barclays keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group