South Africa's rand steady as selloff eases ahead of weekend

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed
early on Friday as a sell-off in emerging markets eased, with
investors taking profits from the dollar's recent rally to
two-month highs.
At 0615 GMT the rand was 0.18% firmer at 16.9100
per dollar, following a close of 16.9400 overnight in New York
in low volume trade with local markets closed for a national
holiday.
After rallying to a six-month best of 16.0950 last Friday,
the rand has seen massive reversal, along with other risk
assets, weakening more than 6% as fears a of second wave of
COVID-19 infections in Europe rattled investor sentiment.
"Another driver of this week's risk-off frenzy has been the
realisation that the Fed stimulus the market has become so
accustomed to in recent months will eventually reach an end,"
said economists at ETM Analytics.
But on Friday the greenback had stalled after jobless claims
rose more than expected, in a sign the economic recovery was
running out of steam as coronavirus infections and deaths
continue to climb.
Bonds inched weaker, with the yield on the benchmark 2030
government issue up 1 basis point to 9.50%.
