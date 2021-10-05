Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's rand stronger as central bank highlights inflation risks

10/05/2021 | 01:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
South African Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus shows off South Africa's new banknotes before conducting the first transaction in Pretoria

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's rand gained on Tuesday afternoon as the central bank highlighted inflation risks in a biannual review of its monetary policy stance.

Asked about those risks, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the bank stood ready to act if it saw them materialising.

At 1616 GMT, the rand was at 14.9875 against the dollar, up around 0.3% from its previous close after trading weaker on the day before the Monetary Policy Review was published.

The rand's gains came despite the safe-haven dollar edging higher, as traders remained cautious ahead of a key payrolls report at the end of the week that could provide clues about the U.S. Federal Reserve's next move.

Investors are also concerned that ongoing debt troubles at Chinese property developer Evergrande could hurt an already fragile Chinese economy and drag on global growth.

Earlier on Tuesday, a survey showed business conditions in Africa's most industrialised nation improved in September for the first time since June.

A rally in beaten down technology companies and a 10.73% jump in Exxaro Resources, South Africa's biggest coal miner, pushed the country's major stock indexes higher.

The tech sector jumped 1.99%, led by technology investor Naspers Ltd, which indirectly holds around 30% stake in Chinese company Tencent. Global peers also rallied as investors moved into growth names.

Higher coal prices and increased demand particularly from Asia due to a post-pandemic recovery boosted Exxaro, which exports high-quality coal to countries such as India and China, the two biggest importers of coal.

Other coal miners such as Johannesburg listed Glencore rose 3.09%.

Overall the FTSE/JSE All-share index rose by 0.65% and the FTSE/JSE Top-40 companies' index ended up 0.59%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Giles Elgood)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:13pSchumer sets U.S. debt ceiling vote for Wednesday as tensions rise
RE
01:07pUK's Sunak says borrowing for investment sensible under new budget rules
RE
01:06pSouth Africa's rand stronger as central bank highlights inflation risks
RE
01:02pTREASURY'S YELLEN : 'Up to the president' on Fed chief pick
RE
01:02pOil climbs 2%, hits multi-year highs as OPEC+ sticks to output plan
RE
12:57pCanada's Hydro One seeks bigger M&A targets to boost customers
RE
12:53pLebanon PM Mikati says family wealth legal in response to 'Pandora Papers'
RE
12:51pBitcoin jumps, hits $50,000 again on more institutional demand
RE
12:47pNYC will not enforce restaurant customer data-sharing law while DoorDash sues
RE
12:46pCoatue, Ackman invest in trading-focused social network Commonstock
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks rise after sell-off, dollar gains
2Facebook blames 'faulty configuration change' for nearly six-hour outag..
3Factbox-Electric-vehicle batteries: major players and their expansion p..
4New day, same problems
5Wall Street jumps after selloff as Big Tech bounces

HOT NEWS