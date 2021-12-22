Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's rand struggles against a stronger dollar; stocks enjoy rally

12/22/2021 | 06:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Workers wearing protective masks are seen at the reception with an electronic board displaying major indices at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange building in Sandton

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened against a stronger dollar in early trade on Wednesday, with investors continuing to weigh up how badly a surge in Omicron coronavirus cases would hit the global economy.

At 1017 GMT, the rand traded at 15.8800 against the dollar, 0.13% weaker than its previous close.

With small declines in the pound - a beneficiary of Tuesday's rally - and the euro, the dollar index snapped two days of losses and edged a little higher to 96.551, though it was still well within its recent ranges. [USD/]

Foreign exchange moves were largely small, however, with trading volumes thinner ahead of the holiday season.

"These are illiquid markets and Omicron continues to be a huge cloud of uncertainty over them," Craig Erlam, senior market analyst for UK and EMEA at OANDA, said in a note.

Since the outbreak of the Omicron variant in late-November, investors heading into holidays have been trying to avoid risk, with knee-jerk reactions being the order of the day every time there is some development on the virus.

Still enjoying Tuesday's rally as risk appetite improved, the Johannesburg All-Share index rose 0.48% at 1027 GMT, while the Top-40 index rose 0.47%.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond was up 5 basis points to 9.375%.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.10% 0.63365 Delayed Quote.0.07%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.26% 1.17836 Delayed Quote.4.68%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.39% 1.33187 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.00% 0.685655 Delayed Quote.6.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.13% 0.77466 Delayed Quote.-1.57%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.09% 12221.46 Delayed Quote.4.90%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.47% 17.96309 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.11% 1.1302 Delayed Quote.-7.67%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.09% 0.011723 Delayed Quote.4.36%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.18% 0.013243 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.19% 0.6778 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.14% 0.884799 Delayed Quote.8.30%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.35% 15.8938 Delayed Quote.7.60%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:32aLibyan election collapses with no plan out of crisis
RE
06:00aIvory Coast 2021/22 cocoa port arrivals down 12-13%, CCC director says
RE
05:09aJapan set to compile biggest-ever budget for FY2022 -Nikkei
RE
05:09aLibyan high elections commission says it suggests postponing elections to jan. 24 - statement
RE
05:08aUK, Japan to co-operate on fighter jet engine technology
RE
05:07aOmicron dashes expat Zimbabweans' hopes of Christmas homecoming
RE
05:02aCVS Says With More Than 99.5% Compliance In Co's Policy Of Requiring COVID-19 Vaccinations, Co Has Expanded Policy To Cover All Employees
RE
05:02aCvs health corp-to postpone plans for corporate employees to return to a hybrid work format in u.s. offices on january 10
RE
05:02aCvs says with more than 99.5% compliance in co's policy of requiring covid-19 vaccinations, co has expanded the policy to cover all employees
RE
04:59aDelivery Hero to shrink Foodpanda Germany, sell Foodpanda Japan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1KNM Berhad : OTHERS Default in Payment by KNM Group Berhad pursuant to ..
2Amazon among key tech firms to drop CES plans on COVID-19 concern
3China regulator suspends cyber security deal with Alibaba Cloud
4Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Receives FDA Fast Tra..
5Dye & Durham Announces Agreement to Acquire Link Group in Transformativ..

HOT NEWS