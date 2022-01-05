Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's rand weakens as Fed rate bets lift dollar

01/05/2022 | 02:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A worker walks past an electronic board displaying movements in major indices, at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in Sandton

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Wednesday, as the dollar hovered near a one-week high, supported by investor expectations the Omicron variant is not likely to delay the U.S. Federal Reserve's expected rate hikes.

At 0605 GMT, the rand traded at 16.0500 against the dollar, 0.2% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar was buoyed by higher U.S. Treasury yields as bond investors geared up for interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve by mid-year to curb stubbornly high inflation.

Fed moves affect emerging markets including South Africa as U.S. interest rate hikes tend to drain capital away from the higher-yielding but riskier markets, weighing on their currencies.

Local investor focus was on a purchasing managers' survey due on Wednesday and reserves figures expected on Friday.

In fixed income, the yield on the 2030 government bond was down 1.5 basis points to 9.415% in early deals.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.01% 0.72369 Delayed Quote.-0.89%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.01% 1.353 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.03% 0.78641 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.29% 537.19 Delayed Quote.0.14%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.54% 2006.29 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.40% 18.1271 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.15% 1.12994 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.08% 0.013428 Delayed Quote.0.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.20% 0.6798 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.30% 175.68 Delayed Quote.0.43%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.08% 16.0429 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:53aTaiwan fund to issue $2.3 bln climate change pension mandate, Asia's first -official
RE
02:52aLondon copper eases off 6-week high on dollar strength
RE
02:50aEXCLUSIVE : Walmart arm did not deliberately remove Xinjiang goods, China exec tells analysts
RE
02:50aIndia reports first death linked to Omicron coronavirus variant
RE
02:48aMARKETMIND : Party over before it gets started
RE
02:47aJapan's Okinawa sees doubling of COVID-19 cases, considers emergency steps
RE
02:42aBoy Scouts fall short in vote on $2.7 billion abuse settlement - WSJ
RE
02:38aTaiwan air force stages drill to intercept Chinese planes amid tensions
RE
02:37aKenya private sector activity up to 14-month high in Dec -PMI
RE
02:37aChina's central bank set to step up cash injection before Lunar New Year holiday - CSJ
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dow posts closing record high for 2nd day, boosted by banks
2Asian shares skid as rising U.S. yields hit tech stocks
3Private equity firm TPG seeks $9.5 billion valuation in U.S. IPO
4U.S. carrier Allegiant Air to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets -sources
5China's market regulator fines Alibaba, Tencent for failing to report d..

HOT NEWS