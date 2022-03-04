Log in
South Africa's rand weakens as Ukraine crisis saps risk appetite

03/04/2022
Photo illustration of South African bank notes displayed next to the American dollar notes in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Friday, struggling to gain traction with appetite for risky assets sapped as the Ukraine crisis kept investors on edge.

At 0625 GMT, the rand traded at 15.2450 against the dollar, 0.31% weaker than its previous close, amid heightened investor anxiety after reports that Russian forces had attacked a nuclear plant in Ukraine -- the largest of its kind in Europe.

The rand has managed to recover from three-week lows hit on Wednesday as strong commodity prices offered support, but the escalation of Russian's offensive in Ukraine has limited gains. South Africa is a rich commodity-exporting country.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond was up a single basis point to 9.59%, reflecting slightly weaker prices.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
