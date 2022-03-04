South Africa's rand weakens as Ukraine crisis saps risk appetite

At 0625 GMT, the rand traded at 15.2450 against the dollar, 0.31% weaker than its previous close, amid heightened investor anxiety after reports that Russian forces had attacked a nuclear plant in Ukraine -- the largest of its kind in Europe.

The rand has managed to recover from three-week lows hit on Wednesday as strong commodity prices offered support, but the escalation of Russian's offensive in Ukraine has limited gains. South Africa is a rich commodity-exporting country.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond was up a single basis point to 9.59%, reflecting slightly weaker prices.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Kim Coghill)