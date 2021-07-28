Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's rand weakens as markets wait for Fed, stocks gain

07/28/2021 | 12:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration photo of South African rand

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's rand dipped on Wednesday, as the dollar rose ahead of the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting that could offer clues on the U.S. central bank's policy tapering plans.

At 1550 GMT, the rand was trading at 14.8275 against the dollar, around 0.4% weaker than its previous close.

"The markets will likely remain cautious today as we await the outcome of the (Fed meeting), and the focus is likely to be on any indications of a taper," Nedbank analysts said in a note.

The dollar has enjoyed a month-long rally after a hawkish shift from the Fed in June, and investors are waiting to see whether there are more signals this month in the face of spiking U.S. inflation.

Hints of a faster end to extraordinary policy support could lift the dollar further and pressure emerging market currencies like the rand.

On the Johannesburg bourse, stocks rose to an eight-week high after a lacklustre last few days as technology investor Naspers and its subsidiary Prosus bounced back from their two days of sharp drops.

Naspers, through Prosus, holds a 29% stake in Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings , and had been showing massive drops on the back of Beijing's increased scrutiny and clamp-down on technology companies, especially in the education sector.

Naspers and Prosus both were up around 7% on Wednesday.

The benchmark index closed up 1.76% to end the day at 68,526 points and the blue-chip index of top 40 companies ended up 1.9% at 62,369 points.

The rally was also boosted by mining companies, especially platinum group metal miners whose strong profit numbers boosted the mining index up by 1.31%.

Bonds firmed, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond down 1.5 basis points at 8.910%.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee, Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Alexander Winning; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:27pGoogle lifts Nasdaq as focus turns to Fed
RE
12:25pDuolingo valued at $6.5 bln as shares soar in debut
RE
12:21pSouth Africa's rand weakens as markets wait for Fed, stocks gain
RE
12:21pSterling surge in unusually high volumes stumps traders
RE
12:19pDuolingo valued at $6.5 bln as shares soar in debut
RE
12:18pSterling holds near recent high even as run of falling COVID infections ends
RE
12:18pCarrefour unveils extra share buybacks as first-half core profit rises
RE
12:15pPeru's Castillo assumes presidency amid political storms in divided nation
RE
12:09pMorgan Stanley raises pay for junior bankers, capital markets employees - Business Insider
RE
12:08pOil up near $75; sharp U.S. inventory drop counters virus worry
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : ANALYSIS-NO GAIN WITHOUT PAIN: Why China's reform push must hurt investors
2International investor concerns mount over China's tech rout
3Deutsche Bank optimistic on revenues after profit beat
4US stocks tread water, dollar steady as investors await Fed
5THE LATEST FROM LONDON: A flurry of corporate results

HOT NEWS