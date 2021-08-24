Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's state insurer to raise cover for unrest following riots

08/24/2021 | 06:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's only insurer covering political violence will increase its premiums to cover a rise in reinsurance costs following some of the worst unrest in decades, the head of the state-owned company told Reuters.

More than 300 people died and around 3,000 stores were looted when protests and violence erupted in July, sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma but later driven by anger over poverty and inequality.

Sasria, which was set up after private firms stopped underwriting risks relating to political violence due to unrest during apartheid, relied on reinsurance contracts to pay part of the billions of rand in claims it generated.

But the cost of those contracts were now increasing, managing director Cedric Masondo told Reuters by phone.

"We will increase the rate driven by the increase in reinsurance," he said, adding the timing had not been finalised and declining to say by how much.

A circular communicating the decision to Sasria agents - local private insurers - was published on its website and dated Aug. 4. It said the increase would be effective from Oct. 1.

As the only entity offering insurance coverage for political risks, such as strikes or protests, that could mean firms across the country that want protection are in line for higher premiums, though Masondo said it was still deciding whether all clients would be affected.

The insurer's standard coverage offered by agents runs to a maximum of 500 million rand ($33 million), while an additional 1 billion rand is available to bigger firms that approach Sasria directly.

Some coverage is also available on the open market, in particular for large corporates looking for protection beyond the 1.5 billion rand maximum Sasria offers.

A senior executive at one global insurer, who declined to be identified, told Reuters that it would also increase its property insurance rates as a result of Sasria's decision. ($1 = 15.1330 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney and Promit Mukherjee; Writing by Emma Rumney; Editing by Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:43aSouth Africa's Unemployment Rate Climbed to Record 34.4% in 2Q
DJ
06:42aCopper claws higher on physical demand, but jittery on rates
RE
06:33aIndian shares hit record closing highs as Bajaj Finserv soars
RE
06:32aMcDonald's milkshakes off the British menu after supply chain issues
RE
06:26aU.s. wti crude futures rise by $1 to $66.64/bbl
RE
06:26aIndia says homegrown mRNA COVID-19 shot safe in early trial
RE
06:22aZimbabwe gets $961 mln in IMF Special Drawing Rights - govt
RE
06:17aSouth Africa's state insurer to raise cover for unrest following riots
RE
06:16aChina's critical data rules not aimed at firms planning foreign IPOs - regulator
RE
06:15aBank of Nova Scotia beats profit estimates for third quarter
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?
2Wall Street ends higher on full vaccine approval
3China's JD.com adds record new users in Q2 amid regulatory tightening
4Fed's Jackson Hole shift shows Delta variant's ability to skew plans
5RISKS AND REWARDS: How to bet big on yourself

HOT NEWS