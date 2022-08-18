Log in
News: Latest News
South Africa's telecoms regulator prepares to release more spectrum

08/18/2022 | 11:26am EDT
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's telecoms regulator intends to initiate the second phase of licensing radio frequency spectrum in the low and mid-bands to prospective licensees, it said on Thursday.

Frequency bands below a gigahertz are crucial in providing better internet services in under-served and rural areas, as well as better indoor coverage.

As part of the licensing process, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has published an information memorandum indicating its intention, the regulator said in a statement.

The purpose of the notice is to solicit views from interested stakeholders regarding the spectrum bands to be considered by the regulator, it added.

ICASA auctioned 14.4 billion rand ($858 million) worth of spectrum for the first time earlier this year to help address the rising demand for wireless connectivity as the number of internet-connected devices rises sharply.

The second phase will provide additional capacity to licensees in order to meet the continuous demand for capacity growth in mobile services, ICASA said. Moreover, it will support the deployment of 5G.

ICASA's Councillor Peter Zimri said the primary focus of the second phase would be to license one lot of spectrum in the 800 MHz band that was not sold in the auction, and those mid bands that are currently and immediately available.

($1 = 16.7856 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Bhargav Acharya and David Holmes)


