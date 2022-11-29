Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

South Africa's unemployment rate dips to 32.9% in Q3

11/29/2022 | 04:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
South Africa wrestles on takling poverty and inequality as joblessness takes toll

PRETORIA (Reuters) -South Africa's official unemployment rate fell to 32.9% in the third quarter of 2022 from 33.9% in the second quarter, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Statistics South Africa said the number of unemployed people totalled 7.725 million people in the July-September period, compared with 7.994 million people in the previous three months.

According to an expanded definition of unemployment that includes those discouraged from seeking work, 43.1% were without work in the third quarter, from 44.1% in the second quarter.

South Africa has one of the highest unemployment rates in Sub-Saharan Africa, according to the United Nation's International Labour Organisation.

The country recorded an unemployment rate of 35.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021, the highest since the quarterly labour force survey began in 2008.

(Reporting by Kopano GumbiEditing by Alexander Winning)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.34% 460.85 Real-time Quote.-13.20%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.41% 1996.63 Real-time Quote.0.95%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.52% 152.19 Real-time Quote.-12.28%
Latest news "Economy"
04:42aUK mortgage approvals hit lowest since June 2020 - BoE
RE
04:41aGold rebounds 1% as tepid dollar offsets rate-hike fears
RE
04:39aCooler inflation in Spain and Germany sparks bonds rally
RE
04:36aChina stocks, yuan jump as hopes of reopening rekindle risk appetite
RE
04:35aSouth Africa's unemployment rate dips to 32.9% in Q3
RE
04:29aIndonesia says lithium, anode plants are being built to support EV ambitions
RE
04:24aGerman econ minister satisfied with 15-year LNG deal with Qatar
RE
04:22aFormer Luxottica CEO Guerra to join Prada - source
RE
04:21aVietnam smartphone exports fall ahead of Christmas as Samsung cuts output
RE
04:20aExclusive-India asked by sanctions-hit Russia for parts for key sectors - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Behind Foxconn's China woes: mistrust, miscommunication, COVID curbs
2EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Slightly Higher After China Clampdow..
3Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed Amid Continued Worries Ove..
4Asia shares take comfort in China property rally
5Factbox-Regulatory measures to support China's property sector

HOT NEWS