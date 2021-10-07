South Africa should not rush move away from coal, minister says

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 7 (Reuters) - South Africa must manage its
transition away from coal-fired power generation systematically
and not rush a switch to renewable energy sources, Mining and
Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said on Thursday.
"I am not saying coal for ever, ... I am saying let's manage
our transition step by step rather than being emotional,"
Mantashe told a mining conference, when asked how China's pledge
to not build new coal power stations abroad would affect South
Africa.
"We are not a developed economy, we don't have all
alternative sources," he added.
South Africa aims to cut coal's share of the energy mix to
less than 60% by 2030 from around 75% now while increasing the
share of renewables, Mantashe said.
The minister pointed to China's current energy crisis as an
example of what could go wrong if a transition is attempted too
fast.
"Xi Jinping is now increasing the import of coal, as we talk
now, for China," he said.
Ahead of next month's COP26 climate conference, Mantashe
said he is supportive of "green financing" from developed
nations.
African nations want financing to help deal with climate
change scaled up more than tenfold to $1.3 trillion per year by
2030, a key African climate negotiator told Reuters on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Helen Reid and Alexander Winning; editing by Emma
Rumney and Jason Neely)