South Africa takes Huawei's local unit to court over employment rule breaches

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's labor
department said it had filed court papers against telecom
equipment group Huawei Technologies' local business over alleged
employment rule breaches.
China's Huawei employed approximately 90% foreign nationals
against 40% as permitted by regulations, the South African
department said in a statement on Friday.
The spokesperson for Huawei's South Africa business said the
company would respond soon.
The labor department said that Huawei was granted a permit
in accordance with the provisions of the Immigration Regulations
that required the company to employ 60% South Africans and 40%
foreign nationals, but it had been employing far above that
number and had plans to further increase it.
"The Department has determined that its cause of action is
clear and that all transgressions have been committed," it said.
The move is the first time the South African government has
made a legal challenge against the Chinese tech giant.
However, the labor department had previously cracked down
on a smaller Chinese firm over charges of poor working
conditions and human trafficking at its factory in Johannesburg.
That case was still in court.
