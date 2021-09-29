South Africa tells Western envoys it needs financial support to shift from coal

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - South Africa told visiting
climate envoys from the United States, Britain, Germany and
France that it needs major financial support to move away from
coal, the environment department said on Wednesday.
South Africa is the world's 12th biggest carbon emitter,
according to the Global Carbon Atlas, five places ahead of the
United Kingdom, an economy eight times the size, emitting 479
million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (Mt CO2e) in 2019.
It is also by far Africa's largest emitter.
This month, the government adopted a more ambitious
emissions reduction target of 350-420 Mt CO2e per year by 2030,
weeks before the United Nations COP26 climate summit, where it
hopes to wring money out of rich countries for a swifter
transition to renewable energy.
"While South Africa is committed to a just transition (to
cleaner energy sources), we need certainty of ... financing ...
to accelerate this transition. We do need an irrevocable
agreement that we can sign at COP26," the environment department
said.
South Africa's struggling state power utility, which
produces most of its power by burning coal -- more than 80% of
the country's power is produced this way -- wants billions of
dollars to replace its heavily polluting coal plants with
cleaner alternatives.
A South African delegation comprising the environment, trade
and public enterprises ministers and deputy finance and foreign
ministers met the Western climate envoys on Tuesday.
It told them that the financial support should include
substantially concessional and grant funding which takes into
account South Africa's current fiscal constraints.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning
Editing by Tim Cocks, William Maclean)