Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa tells Western envoys it needs financial support to shift from coal

09/29/2021 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - South Africa told visiting climate envoys from the United States, Britain, Germany and France that it needs major financial support to move away from coal, the environment department said on Wednesday.

South Africa is the world's 12th biggest carbon emitter, according to the Global Carbon Atlas, five places ahead of the United Kingdom, an economy eight times the size, emitting 479 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (Mt CO2e) in 2019. It is also by far Africa's largest emitter.

This month, the government adopted a more ambitious emissions reduction target of 350-420 Mt CO2e per year by 2030, weeks before the United Nations COP26 climate summit, where it hopes to wring money out of rich countries for a swifter transition to renewable energy.

"While South Africa is committed to a just transition (to cleaner energy sources), we need certainty of ... financing ... to accelerate this transition. We do need an irrevocable agreement that we can sign at COP26," the environment department said.

South Africa's struggling state power utility, which produces most of its power by burning coal -- more than 80% of the country's power is produced this way -- wants billions of dollars to replace its heavily polluting coal plants with cleaner alternatives.

A South African delegation comprising the environment, trade and public enterprises ministers and deputy finance and foreign ministers met the Western climate envoys on Tuesday.

It told them that the financial support should include substantially concessional and grant funding which takes into account South Africa's current fiscal constraints.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Tim Cocks, William Maclean)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:54aBoj's kuroda says corporate sector enjoying firm situation, which has translated into firm pick-up in capex
RE
11:53aBoj's kuroda says consumption is still weak point of japan's economy, but is likely to recover in coming months
RE
11:52aAbu Dhabi's TAQA hires advisors as it looks to exit Canadian oil and gas assets -sources
RE
11:51aBoj's kuroda says japan's economy will continue to recover and could reach level seen before pandemic at the end of this year or early next year
RE
11:44aSouth Africa tells Western envoys it needs financial support to shift from coal
RE
11:41aEnbridge's long-delayed Line 3 oil pipeline project to start up Oct. 1
RE
11:36aCost-cutting Renault aims to shrink Paris region office space by half
RE
11:35aEU to decide on Pfizer booster on Oct. 4 - document
RE
11:35aEma expected to give broad guidance, no precise recommendation on which age or risk groups should get the booster - sources
RE
11:35aEma to decide on oct. 4 on pfizer covid-19 booster shot - document
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Another crisis looms
2Fed's Powell faces heated questions on trading, regulation and diversit..
3Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Suncor Energy, HP, Las Vegas Sands, B..
4Lucid to start deliveries of electric cars with range exceeding Tesla's..
5BlackRock says it is dipping its toes back in to China after rout

HOT NEWS