South Africa to cut petrol, hike diesel prices from October 5 - govt

10/04/2022 | 02:51am EDT
South Africa takes new steps to curb rising fuel prices

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's government said on Monday that the petrol pump price would decrease by up to 1.02 rand a litre and the diesel price would rise by up to 15 cents a litre from October 5.

South Africa's fuel prices are adjusted monthly due to factors including global oil prices and the rand exchange rate.

The Ukraine war and its knock-on effects sent oil prices soaring earlier this year, driving South African fuel prices higher and sending inflation to a 13-year peak of 7.8% in July.

But global oil prices have eased in recent months, helping domestic inflation to fall slightly to 7.6% in August.

Despite that decline, South Africa's central bank delivered another 75 basis point interest rate hike in September as it tries to bring inflation back within its 3%-6% target range, citing oil prices among potential risks.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by James Macharia Chege)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 3.17% 414.46 Real-time Quote.-25.18%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 1.48% 1810.71 Real-time Quote.-10.80%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.17% 17.48039 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.71% 89.34 Delayed Quote.9.50%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.22% 134.21 Real-time Quote.-25.82%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.67% 17.7154 Delayed Quote.13.47%
WTI 0.73% 83.963 Delayed Quote.8.90%
HOT NEWS