Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa to donate 2 million J&J COVID-19 shots to African countries

12/17/2021 | 02:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A nurse prepares a dose of the of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dutywa

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa said on Friday it would donate roughly 2 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine to other African countries.

The shots will be made available over the next year through a medical supplies platform set up by the African Union (AU).

"This donation embodies South Africa's solidarity with our brothers and sisters on the continent with whom we are united in fighting an unprecedented threat to public health and economic prosperity," the South African government said in a joint statement with an AU vaccine task team.

AU COVID-19 envoy Strive Masiyiwa said the 2,030,400 donated doses would be distributed to the lowest-income countries as quickly as possible.

South Africa has fully vaccinated about 38% of adults, more than in many other African countries but well short of the government's year-end target. It recently delayed some vaccine deliveries due to oversupply as the pace of inoculations slowed.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.71% 520.07 Delayed Quote.-2.77%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 1.57% 1956.87 Delayed Quote.9.08%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.59% 169.73 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:43aIn Myanmar jungle, civilians prepare to battle military rulers
RE
02:43aECB'S VILLEROY : We are "probably" close to inflation peak
RE
02:41aVoters give scandal-hit UK PM Johnson 'a kicking' with by-election loss
RE
02:39aMurakami-linked funds sold all Shinsei Bank shares to SBI - filing
RE
02:37aNorway parliament agrees increased electricity subsidy scheme
RE
02:37aHSBC fined $85 million for anti-money laundering failings
RE
02:37aGerman producer prices soar almost 20% y/y on energy costs
RE
02:37aBundesbank forecasts growth blip, inflation above ECB target for years
RE
02:33aStellantis reshuffles European financing operations through new JVs with banks
RE
02:31aUK house price boom set to end in 2022, Halifax predicts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse senior executive Eric Varvel likely to leave - FT
2Facebook exposes mercenary spy firms that targeted 50,000 people
3Ghislaine Maxwell's defense seeks to make case that accusers' memories ..
4Beijing rule changes to revive China's IPO prospects in 2022, bankers s..
5U.S. curbs Chinese drone maker DJI, other firms it accuses of aiding ri..

HOT NEWS