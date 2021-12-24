South Africa to roll out COVID-19 boosters immediately

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 24 (Reuters) - South Africa will start
offering booster shots of Johnson & Johnson's (J&J)
COVID-19 vaccine from Friday, the health department said in a
statement, following its approval for use as a booster by the
health regulator a day earlier.
Both J&J and Pfizer COVID-19 shots have been
authorised as boosters by the South African Health Products
Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), but the move opens up boosters to
the general public for the first time.
So far, only J&J booster shots have been available for
health workers. However the emergence of the Omicron variant of
COVID-19 has heightened the need for people to shore up their
protections.
"From 24th December 2021 the National Vaccination Programme
will provide J&J booster vaccinations to anyone who received
their last dose at least 2 months prior," the statement said,
adding ideally it would also be within six months of their
original shot.
Pfizer booster shots were set to become available in early
January. However the health ministry said these would now be
offered from Dec. 28 for people who had received their second
dose at least six months ago.
While SAHPRA had authorised the use of a different booster
shot from that delivered for a person's primary vaccination, the
health department's statement described boosters as "the same
vaccine in the same dose administered to people who have had a
primary vaccination series".
South Africa has relied heavily on the two companies' shots
in its vaccination campaign, which had given 44% of its adult
population at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this
month.
That is more than many African countries, but well short of
the government's year-end target.
(Reporting by Emma Rumney
Editing by Mark Potter)