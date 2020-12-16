South African Airways pilots given 48-hour 'lockout' notice, administrators say

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Administrators at
struggling South African Airways (SAA) said on Wednesday they
have issued a 48-hour notice to prevent nearly 400 pilots from
accessing the company's premises until they agree to new
employment terms and conditions.
SAA entered a local form of bankruptcy protection in
December of 2019 after roughly a decade of financial losses, and
its fortunes worsened after it grounded flights because of the
COVID-19 pandemic.
Efforts to rescue the state airline face resistance from
trade unions, who are at loggerheads with the government over
wages.
The administrators, who argue that pilots had "very
extensive and lavish benefits" said the lockout will affect 383
pilots who are members of the SAA Pilots' Association (SAAPA).
The administrators want the pilots to accept new terms and
conditions, which include new salary scales.
Reuters was not able to immediately reach SAAPA for comment.
The lockout blocks SAAPA members from the airline's
workplace beginning midday on Friday, until the administrator's
demands are accepted. Affected pilots will not be entitled to
any remuneration or benefits for the duration of the lockout.
"The proposed new terms and conditions are fair and
competitive for a regional African airline," the administrators
said in a statement.
"In fact, SAA has among the highest cost base in terms of
pilots' salaries, meal allowances, leave and sick pay and travel
rebate benefits internationally. This cannot continue if the
business rescue of SAA is to succeed," they said.
Out of SAA's roughly 4,500 staff when it entered
administration in December 2019, around 3,200 have accepted
severance terms and 1,300 are still in layoff consultations.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
Editing by Bill Berkrot)