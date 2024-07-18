By Alexandra Wexler

JOHANNESBURG--The South African Reserve Bank on Thursday maintained its main repo rate at 8.25% in an effort to keep inflation in check amid disappointing economic performance.

The SARB kept the rate on hold for the seventh consecutive meeting.

The bank lowered its growth estimate for the second quarter to 0.6% from its previous projection of a 0.7% expansion. The economy contracted 0.1% in the first quarter. Headline inflation remained elevated at 5.2% in May, unchanged from April, but the outlook has improved somewhat, said SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago.

A more reliable electricity supply and improving logistics are expected to boost growth in the medium term, Kganyago said. Near-constant breakdowns of South Africa's aging coal power plants and a lack of money to buy diesel for emergency generators have hampered economic growth in recent years.

Kganyago said the blackouts shaved 1.5 percentage points off of GDP in 2023, and would take 0.2 percentage points off of GDP this year, down from an estimate of 0.5 percentage points in May.

In 2024, the SARB expects growth of 1.1%, down slightly from the bank's May estimate of a 1.2% expansion.

