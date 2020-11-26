South African Reserve Bank : Risks associated with the use of instant electronic funds transfer (EFT) online payment services offered at e commerce stores

Title: Risks associated with the use of instant electronic funds transfer (EFT) online payment services offered at e commerce stores Publish Date: 2020-11-26 Publishing Approval: 2 Category: Media Releases The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), in consultation with the Payments Association of South Africa (PASA), would like to issue a warning to consumers to be aware of the risks associated with the use of instant electronic funds transfer (EFT) online payment services offered at e‑commerce stores (i.e. stores which facilitate the purchase and sale of goods and/or services via the Internet). ​ Attachments: Consumer alert on instant EFT online payments.pdf