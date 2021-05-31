South African Reserve Bank : International Reserves Template​ – April 2021

South Africa

Template on international reserves and foreign currency liquidity

Data in this template cover the short-term foreign currency assets of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) and

of the Central Government of South Africa. A wider definition was used up to December 2005. See the Note on the redefinition of gold and other foreign reserves in the balance of payments in the South African Reserve Bank Quarterly Bulletin, December 2005, p. 56-59. Foreign currency liabilities reflect the liabilities held by the South African Reserve Bank and the Central Government.

From January 2013 foreign-currency reserves placed with fund managers are classified as securities - I.A (1) (a).These amounts were previously classified as deposits with banks headquartered outside South Africa - I.A(1)(b)(iii), and other central banks, BIS and IMF-I.A(1) (b)(i).

Official reserves assets and other foreign currency assets (approximate market value ) In millions of US dollars, end of April 2021