South African Reserve Bank : Note on the changes in bank deposit and lending rates since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic
This note relates to the lending and deposit rate statistics published on pages S-11 and S-30 respectively in this edition of the Quarterly Bulletin (QB). The note also follows the box on 'Drivers of households' borrowing and deposit rates' in the March 2019 edition of the QB. See https://www. resbank.co.za/content/ dam/sarb/publications/ quarterly-bulletins/ boxes/2019/9248/04Drivers- of-households--borrowing-and-deposit-rates.pdf
The analysis is based on weighted average interest rates on both new and existing deposits and loans reported by banks in the BA 930 survey.
3 The weighted average interest rate on the deposits of households and corporates is calculated as the aggregate of the average interest rates per institutional sector and the deposit categories of each reporting bank as weighted based on outstanding balances. The deposit categories include cheque, transmission and other demand deposits, other short- and medium- term deposits as well as long-term deposits.
Note on the changes in bank deposit and lending rates since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic1, 2
by D H Meyer and L Morope
Introduction
The South African Reserve Bank's (SARB) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has lowered the repurchase (repo) rate by a cumulative 275 basis points since announcing a rate of 6.25% on 17 January 2020 through four consecutive reductions, from March to June 2020, to mitigate against the economic impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The private sector banks followed these reductions in the repo rate, and adjusted their weighted average deposit and lending interest rates lower in broad alignment with the repo rate while also tightening credit standards.
Households benefitted comparatively more than corporates from the lower weighted average interest rates offered by banks. The deposit rate offered to households declined by much less than both the repo rate and the rate offered to corporates. However, the lending rate for households declined by almost the same magnitude as the repo rate and by more than that for corporates. On balance, the change in the margin between households' lending and deposit rates indicates the comparative advantage that households experienced over the period, compared to that of corporates. Although banks did not pass on the full magnitude of the repo rate decline, the relative changes supported strong growth in household deposits while also assisting credit extension.
Cumulative changes in interest rates from January 2020 to April 2021
Basis points
50
0
-50
-100
-150
-200
-250
-300
Repurchase Households
Corporates Households
Corporates
Households
Corporates
rate
Deposit rates*
Lending rates*
Margin (lending rates
minus deposit rates)
Weighted average deposit and lending rates Source: SARB
Deposit rates
Banks are inclined to offer interest rates on deposits at levels below the repo rate to contain funding costs, while depositors seek the highest possible return on deposits of different maturities.
Banks' weighted average interest rate on deposits3 of both households and companies generally followed the reductions in the repo rate, from 6.25% on 17 January 2020 to a low of 3.50% effective from 24 July 2020, with two changes of 100 basis points each followed by 50 and then 25 basis points.
JUNE 2021
Banks have historically offered households lower rates on deposits than corporates due to the latter's large placements. In recent years, the deposit rates for households and corporates have become more closely aligned, as banks have targeted stable household deposits which qualify for the net stable funding requirement.4 To attract and retain household deposits, the interest rate offered by banks has consistently exceeded that on corporate deposits from June 2019 and more markedly so from June 2020.
Repurchase rate and interest rates
Margins between deposit rates*
on deposits*
and the repurchase rate
4 The net stable funding
ratio (NSFR) became a
minimum standard
Basel III requirement from
January 2018, and reflects
the amount of available
stable funding relative to
the amount of required
stable funding. The NSFR
encourages stable sources
of funding for long-term
assets and therefore
household deposits.
Per cent
7.5
7.0
6.5
6.0
5.5
5.0
4.5
4.0
3.5
3.0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Repurchase rate
Weighted average interest rates Source: SARB
Percentage points
1.0
0.5
0.0
-0.5
-1.0
-1.5
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Corporates
Households
Although the weighted average interest rates on deposits by both households and companies followed the repo rate lower, their margins5 to the repo rate have recently turned positive, with those of households remaining substantially in excess of those for corporates. On balance, the household sector has benefitted more than corporates from changes in deposit rates, in particular since the COVID-19-related lockdown, with the margin between deposit rates and the repo rate switching from negative to positive.
Repurchase rate and selected interest rates* on household deposits
Per cent
9
8
7
6
5
4
3
2
1
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Fixed deposits up to a year
Notice deposits (32-91 days)
Repurchase rate
Call deposits
Cheque accounts
Weighted average interest rates Source: SARB
JUNE 2021
5 The margin is calculated by subtracting the respective weighted average deposit
rates for households and corporates from the repo rate.
97
For this reason, the focus now shifts to the changes in the household sector's different types of deposit rates. The weighted average interest rate on fixed deposits up to a year has remained above the repo rate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic thus far, and has declined by only 211 basis points since January 2020 compared with the 275 basis points decline in the repo rate. The weighted average interest rate on notice deposits of 32-91 days has decreased by 303 basis points, while rates on call deposits have decreased by 261 basis points over the same period and for a while exceeded the repo rate. The rate on cheque accounts, which is far below the repo rate, has decreased by only 36 basis points.
Lending rates
The weighted average interest rate on bank loans reflects the cost of borrowing in the economy, inclusive of a markup for risk. Lending rates are therefore at a premium to the repo rate and, in the case of households, at a substantial premium to the prime lending rate,6 due to them being regarded as higher risk than corporates, to whom lending rates are usually offered at a slight discount to the prime lending rate. However, since the national lockdown, lending rates to corporates have been slightly higher than the prime lending rate.
Lending rates
Margins between lending rates
and repurchase rate
|
Per cent
Percentage points
14
7.0
13
6.5
12
6.0
11
5.5
10
9
5.0
8
4.5
7
4.0
6
3.5
5
3.0
4
3
2.5
2
2.0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Repurchase rate
Prime lending rate
Corporates*
Households*
Weighted average interest rates Source: SARB
7 The weighted average lending rates of households and corporates are calculated as the aggregate of the average interest rates per institutional sector and the lending categories of each reporting bank as weighted based on outstanding balances.
Lending rates, similarly to deposit rates, follow the movements in the repo rate. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the weighted average lending rate7 has been reflecting a noticeable increase in the risk premium following the national lockdown from March 2020, along with a visible difference between the rates for households and companies. The margin between the weighted average lending rate to companies and the repo rate has increased much more than that for households.
Flexible lending rates are more closely aligned with the repo rate than fixed rates due to the extended maturity of some agreements. Borrowing at flexible rates is also cheaper than at fixed rates, as the option of locking into fixed-rate agreements requires a premium. There is also a marked difference between rates that apply to instalment sales that are significantly higher than interest rates on mortgage loans, with the latter, on a flexible weighted average basis, priced in close proximity of the prime lending rate.
Repurchase and selected lending rates* to households
Per cent
16
14
12
10
8
6
4
2
2018
2019
2020
2021
2017
Instalment sales: ﬁxed rate
Instalment sales: ﬂexible rates
Mortgage advances: ﬁxed rate
Prime lending rate
Mortgage advances: ﬂexible rates
Repurchase rates
Weighted average interest rates Source: SARB
The weighted average flexible interest rate on new loans is an early indicator of changes in lending conditions to households, in particular for instalment sale credit (mostly vehicle purchases), whereas new and existing flexible interest rates for mortgage advances have followed similar paths as banks passed on interest rate changes in similar magnitudes. However, on balance, more interest rate relief was provided on longer-term mortgage credit than on shorter-term instalment sale credit.
New and existing lending rates* to households and the repurchase rate
Per cent
14
12
10
8
6
4
2
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Existing instalment sales
New instalment sales
Existing mortgage advances
New mortgage advances
Repurchase rate
Weighted deposit and lending rates Source: SARB
Disclaimer
South African Reserve Bank published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 08:28:00 UTC.
