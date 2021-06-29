South African Reserve Bank : Note on the changes in bank deposit and lending rates since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic

3 The weighted average interest rate on the deposits of households and corporates is calculated as the aggregate of the average interest rates per institutional sector and the deposit categories of each reporting bank as weighted based on outstanding balances. The deposit categories include cheque, transmission and other demand deposits, other short- and medium- term deposits as well as long-term deposits.

The analysis is based on weighted average interest rates on both new and existing deposits and loans reported by banks in the BA 930 survey.

Note on the changes in bank deposit and lending rates since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic1, 2

by D H Meyer and L Morope

Introduction

The South African Reserve Bank's (SARB) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has lowered the repurchase (repo) rate by a cumulative 275 basis points since announcing a rate of 6.25% on 17 January 2020 through four consecutive reductions, from March to June 2020, to mitigate against the economic impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The private sector banks followed these reductions in the repo rate, and adjusted their weighted average deposit and lending interest rates lower in broad alignment with the repo rate while also tightening credit standards.

Households benefitted comparatively more than corporates from the lower weighted average interest rates offered by banks. The deposit rate offered to households declined by much less than both the repo rate and the rate offered to corporates. However, the lending rate for households declined by almost the same magnitude as the repo rate and by more than that for corporates. On balance, the change in the margin between households' lending and deposit rates indicates the comparative advantage that households experienced over the period, compared to that of corporates. Although banks did not pass on the full magnitude of the repo rate decline, the relative changes supported strong growth in household deposits while also assisting credit extension.

Cumulative changes in interest rates from January 2020 to April 2021

Basis points

50 0 -50 -100 -150 -200 -250 -300 Repurchase Households Corporates Households Corporates Households Corporates

rate Deposit rates* Lending rates* Margin (lending rates minus deposit rates)

Weighted average deposit and lending rates Source: SARB

Deposit rates

Banks are inclined to offer interest rates on deposits at levels below the repo rate to contain funding costs, while depositors seek the highest possible return on deposits of different maturities.

Banks' weighted average interest rate on deposits3 of both households and companies generally followed the reductions in the repo rate, from 6.25% on 17 January 2020 to a low of 3.50% effective from 24 July 2020, with two changes of 100 basis points each followed by 50 and then 25 basis points.

