South African Reserve Bank : bursary scheme

Bursary Application - 1st Year students
Dear applicant
Read the instructions before filling in the application form
-
THE APPLICATION FORM MUST BE RETURNED TO THE SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK (SARB) BEFORE THE 31 October 2021
|
Application to be posted to:
|
Online Applications:
|
Mr John Legoete
|
http://careerwise.co.za/
|
P.O. Box 30632 BRAAMFONTEIN
|
application/registrations/
|
2017
|
|
or
|
Please use the following
|
Fax: 086 609 7183
|
promotional code: SARB2022
|
or
|
|
Email: applications@careerwise.co.za
|
-
INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE SUBMISSION OF APPLICATION FORMS.
SARB will only consider your application if you've taken care to complete it in full, and, if the items mentioned below, as and where applicable, have been included.
-
CHECKLIST OF DOCUMENTS/ITEMS TO BE INCLUDED WITH YOUR APPLICATION FORM:
-
-
A certified copy of your June (current year) matric results or certified copy of Matric results if completed before current year.
-
Proof of acceptance at a recognised institution
-
An essay of 250 words to motivate your case.
-
A certified copy of your South African ID
-
SELECTION CRITERIA
-
-
SA Citizen
-
Younger than 30 years old
-
Average pass mark of 70%
-
Financial Circumstances
External Bursary Application Form 2021 (South African Reserve Bank)
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Bursary Application Form
|
|
1st Year Student
|
|
|
|
PLEASE MARK YOUR ANSWER WITH AN "X" (CROSS) WHERE APPLICABLE. Example:
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARE YOU A RSA CITIZEN
|
|
NO
|
|
YES x
|
|
|
|
|
SECTION 1: APPLICANT'S INFORMATION
|
ID NO
|
|
|
|
|
ARE YOU A RSA
|
NO
|
|
|
YES
|
|
GENDER
|
M
|
|
F
|
|
|
|
|
|
CITIZEN?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SURNAME
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIRST NAME/S
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DATE OF BIRTH
|
|
|
|
|
|
HOME TEL.NO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Land line)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AGE ON 1ST
|
|
|
|
|
|
CELL NO:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JANUARY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(current year)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E-MAIL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
POSTAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADDRESS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
POPULATION
|
ASIAN
|
|
|
COLOURED
|
|
|
|
AFRICAN
|
|
WHITE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GROUP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SECTION 2: APPLICANT'S STUDY DETAILS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HIGHEST QUALIFICATION ALREADY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OBTAINED (e.g. Grade 12 or N4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WHEN DID YOU
|
|
|
|
|
DID YOU INCLUDE YOUR
|
|
|
NO
|
YES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MATRICULATE (EG. 2008,2009)
|
|
|
|
MATRIC CERTIFICATE?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JUNE / LATEST RESULTS
|
NO
|
YES
|
NAME OF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCLUDED
|
|
|
|
|
SCHOOL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TYPE OF INSTITUTION
WHERE YOU INTEND STUDYING
NAME OF INSTITUTION
External Bursary Application Form 2022 (South African Reserve Bank)
3
PROPOSED STUDY / NAME OF QUALIFICATION FOR FIRST YEAR OF STUDY.
PROVIDE STUDENT NUMBER IF YOU HAVE ONE:
(REMEMBER TO ATTACH UNIVERSITY ACCEPTANCE FORM)
MENTION ANY OTHER BURSARIES YOU'VE
APPLIED FOR AS WELL AS
ANY BURSARY GRANTS WHICH HAVE
ALREADY BEEN CONFIRMED:
SECTION 3: PARENT/ GUARDIAN DETAILS
|
TITLE (MR, MRS, MS,
|
|
ARE YOU A RSA
|
NO
|
|
YES
|
GENDER
|
M
|
F
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DR, etc)
|
|
CITIZEN?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SURNAME
|
|
|
FIRST NAME/S
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ID NO
|
|
|
HOME /WORK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TEL.NO'S
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NATURE OF
|
|
|
CELLNO:
|
|
|
|
|
|
RELATIONSHIP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E-MAIL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
POSTAL ADDRESS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OCCUPATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAME OF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EMPLOYER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JOINT FAMILY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME PER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YEAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
External Bursary Application Form 2022 (South African Reserve Bank)
4
SECTION 3: ESSAY
Write an essay of 250 words to motivate your application.
External Bursary Application Form 2022 (South African Reserve Bank)
5
Where did you hear about the bursary?
Please cross out appropriate box.
|
Thuthuka
|
MPC
|
Career
|
Internet
|
S.A.
|
Newspaper
|
Other
|
Campa
|
Challenge
|
Wise
|
|
Reserve
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
website
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SECTION 4:
CLOSING DATE: 31 OCTOBER 2021
I declare that I am aware of the selection criteria and that I understand it. I declare that the information supplied in this application is to the best of my knowledge true and correct. I understand that any false information will automatically disqualify me.
Signature
Date
If you have not been contacted within one (1) month after the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.
External Bursary Application Form 2022 (South African Reserve Bank)
