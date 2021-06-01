Log in
South African Reserve Bank : bursary scheme

06/01/2021 | 03:05pm EDT
Bursary Application - 1st Year students

Dear applicant

Read the instructions before filling in the application form

  • THE APPLICATION FORM MUST BE RETURNED TO THE SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK (SARB) BEFORE THE 31 October 2021

Application to be posted to:

Online Applications:

Mr John Legoete

http://careerwise.co.za/

P.O. Box 30632 BRAAMFONTEIN

application/registrations/

2017

or

Please use the following

Fax: 086 609 7183

promotional code: SARB2022

or

Email: applications@careerwise.co.za

  1. INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE SUBMISSION OF APPLICATION FORMS.
    SARB will only consider your application if you've taken care to complete it in full, and, if the items mentioned below, as and where applicable, have been included.
  2. CHECKLIST OF DOCUMENTS/ITEMS TO BE INCLUDED WITH YOUR APPLICATION FORM:
    • A certified copy of your June (current year) matric results or certified copy of Matric results if completed before current year.
    • Proof of acceptance at a recognised institution
    • An essay of 250 words to motivate your case.
    • A certified copy of your South African ID
  4. SELECTION CRITERIA
    • SA Citizen
    • Younger than 30 years old
    • Average pass mark of 70%
    • Financial Circumstances

External Bursary Application Form 2021 (South African Reserve Bank)

2

Bursary Application Form

1st Year Student

PLEASE MARK YOUR ANSWER WITH AN "X" (CROSS) WHERE APPLICABLE. Example:

ARE YOU A RSA CITIZEN

NO

YES x

SECTION 1: APPLICANT'S INFORMATION

ID NO

ARE YOU A RSA

NO

YES

GENDER

M

F

CITIZEN?

SURNAME

FIRST NAME/S

DATE OF BIRTH

HOME TEL.NO

(Land line)

AGE ON 1ST

CELL NO:

JANUARY

(current year)

E-MAIL

POSTAL

ADDRESS

POPULATION

ASIAN

COLOURED

AFRICAN

WHITE

GROUP

SECTION 2: APPLICANT'S STUDY DETAILS

HIGHEST QUALIFICATION ALREADY

OBTAINED (e.g. Grade 12 or N4)

WHEN DID YOU

DID YOU INCLUDE YOUR

NO

YES

MATRICULATE (EG. 2008,2009)

MATRIC CERTIFICATE?

JUNE / LATEST RESULTS

NO

YES

NAME OF

INCLUDED

SCHOOL

TYPE OF INSTITUTION

WHERE YOU INTEND STUDYING

NAME OF INSTITUTION

External Bursary Application Form 2022 (South African Reserve Bank)

3

PROPOSED STUDY / NAME OF QUALIFICATION FOR FIRST YEAR OF STUDY.

PROVIDE STUDENT NUMBER IF YOU HAVE ONE:

(REMEMBER TO ATTACH UNIVERSITY ACCEPTANCE FORM)

MENTION ANY OTHER BURSARIES YOU'VE

APPLIED FOR AS WELL AS

ANY BURSARY GRANTS WHICH HAVE

ALREADY BEEN CONFIRMED:

SECTION 3: PARENT/ GUARDIAN DETAILS

TITLE (MR, MRS, MS,

ARE YOU A RSA

NO

YES

GENDER

M

F

DR, etc)

CITIZEN?

SURNAME

FIRST NAME/S

ID NO

HOME /WORK

TEL.NO'S

NATURE OF

CELLNO:

RELATIONSHIP

E-MAIL

POSTAL ADDRESS

OCCUPATION

NAME OF

EMPLOYER

JOINT FAMILY

INCOME PER

YEAR

External Bursary Application Form 2022 (South African Reserve Bank)

4

SECTION 3: ESSAY

Write an essay of 250 words to motivate your application.

External Bursary Application Form 2022 (South African Reserve Bank)

5

Where did you hear about the bursary?

Please cross out appropriate box.

Thuthuka

MPC

Career

Internet

S.A.

Newspaper

Other

Campa

Challenge

Wise

Reserve

Bank

website

SECTION 4:

CLOSING DATE: 31 OCTOBER 2021

I declare that I am aware of the selection criteria and that I understand it. I declare that the information supplied in this application is to the best of my knowledge true and correct. I understand that any false information will automatically disqualify me.

Signature

Date

If you have not been contacted within one (1) month after the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

External Bursary Application Form 2022 (South African Reserve Bank)

Disclaimer

South African Reserve Bank published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 19:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
